London travel news LIVE: M25 congestion woes amid Thameslink train disruption

Around 15 miles of traffic has built up near Heathrow Airport (Motorway Cameras)

Drivers were stuck in a horrendous 15-mile tailback on the M25 on Tuesday morning following a crash near Heathrow Airport.

Two lanes were shut after a driver suffered a medical episode with congestion building up past the M4 and M40 to Chorleywood.

There were also long queues on the M4 back to Slough.

There are also 50-minute delays in north London on the M25 between Potters Bar and Waltham Cross. A heavy goods vehicle in the live lane has caused around eight miles of congestion.

Meanwhile, a failure of the electricity supply between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Albans means all lines through the area are disrupted.

Thameslink has warned travellers going through London that their journeys are likely to be “significantly disrupted” with delays of up to 30 minutes.

90-minute delays on M25 following incident in north London

10:58 , Jacob Phillips

All lanes of the M25 anti-clockwise between Waltham Cross and Potters Bar have reopened following an earlier incident.

But the issue has caused 90-minute delays and there is around eight miles of congestion.

All M25 lanes reopen following Heathrow collision

10:49 , Jacob Phillips

All lanes are now open on the M25 anti-clockwise near Heathrow Airport following a single-vehicle collision.

The incident happened after a driver suffered a medical episode.

M25 Crash near Heathrow caused by medical episode

10:41 , Jacob Phillips

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a collision which caused 15 miles of tailbacks on the M25 was caused by a driver suffering a medical episode.

One car was involved in the collision.

50-minute delays on M25 in north London

09:40 , Jacob Phillips

Huge queues have built up on the M25 between Waltham Cross and Potters Bar.

The congestion is being caused by a heavy goods vehicle in the live lane.National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene. There are 50-minute delays and around eight miles of congestion.

Ladbroke Grove station shut due to power supply failure

08:59 , Jacob Phillips

Ladbroke Grove station has been closed due to a power supply failure, TfL has warned.

Minor delays on Northern and Piccadilly Lines

08:49 , Jacob Phillips

There are currently minor delays on the Northern and Piccadilly Lines.

There are delays between Acton Town and all Heathrow terminals while Transport for London fixes a faulty train at Acton Town.

Meanwhile, there are minor delays on the Northern Line due to a shortage of trains.

Trams unable to run between Arena and Elmers End

08:43 , Jacob Phillips

No trams are running between Arena and Elmers End and minor delays on all other routes due to a shortage of trams.

All lines disrupted between Hornsey and Alexandra Palace

08:34 , Jacob Phillips

Great Northern trains have been delayed due to power issues in the Hornsey area.

National Rail has warned that all lines are disrupted between Hornsey and Alexandra Palace meaning trains could be cancelled or delayed until 9.15am.

Long delays on M25 near Heathrow Airport

08:26 , Jacob Phillips

A stalled vehicle has forced two lanes of the M25 to shut creating long delays near Heathrow Airport.

The stalled vehicle is on the M25 anticlockwise at Junction 14 near Heathrow and congestion has built up back past the M4 and M40 to Maple Cross.

There are also long queues on the M4 back to Slough.

Thameslink hit by 30-minute delays

08:18 , Jacob Phillips

A failure of the electricity supply between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Albans means all lines in the area are disrupted.

Commuters may be hit with 30-minute delays at rush hour. The disruption is expected to continue until 10am.