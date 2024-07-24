London travel news LIVE: Elizabeth line chaos as Abbey Wood to Paddington trains suspended due to electrical fault

Elizabeth line commuters are suffering early-morning chaos with the entire Abbey Wood-Paddington section suspended due to an electricity supply failure.

National Rail reported that the disruption was expected to continue until 9am.

But it later said the incident had been “resolved”, adding that disruption was not expected to last only until 7.30am.

Meanwhile severe delays are being reported on the Piccadilly line between Cockfosters and Acton Town westbound only, and between Acton Town and Heathrow Terminals following the late finish of engineering work.

Delays on Piccadilly and Circle Lines

06:45 , Josh Salisbury

Meanwhile on the Tube, there are severe delays on the Piccadilly Line due to the late finishing of engineering work.

This has affected the stretch between Cockfosters and Acton Town westbound and between Acton Town and Heathrow Terminals.

On the Circle Line there are minor delays due to a shortage of trains.

Elizabeth Line part-suspended over electricity failure

06:38 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning.

There is currently no service between Abbey Wood and Paddington on the Elizabeth Line due to an “electrical supply fault.”

There are also delays between Paddington and Heathrow Terminals / Reading, and between Whitechapel and Shenfield.

National Rail said trains will be cancelled or revised until 7.30am.