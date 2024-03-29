London travel news LIVE: 'Do not travel' warning as major disruption hits Liverpool Street trains to Stansted airport and Cambridge

(PA)

“Major disruption” is affecting services to and from Liverpool Street on Good Friday - as the Easter bank holiday getaway gets underway.

National Rail warns customers “not to travel” between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport and Cambridge after Storm Nelson caused damage to overhead wires near Stansted Mountfitchet on Thursday evening.

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised,” said National Rail. “Major disruption is expected until 10.30am.

“Customers are asked NOT TO TRAVEL between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport and Cambridge.”

Stansted Express services between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport are affected, along with Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport, and Cambridge North.

Meanwhile no trains will run to or from London Euston – excluding London Overground - over the Easter weekend due to engineering works.

The Elizabeth Line, London Overground and DLR are all partially closed from Friday to Monday due to maintenance work.

South Western Railway, Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern routes will also be disrupted.

Network Rail has advised travellers to avoid the West Coast main line during the bank holiday, adding that engineering works will also impact southern routes to and from London.

For more details and the latest travel updates scroll down.

No northbound trains calling at Kensington Olympia after signalling fault

09:34 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A fault with the signalling system means northbound services are unable to call at Kensington Olympia.

Northbound Overground and Southern rail services will run non-stop between West Brompton and Shepherds Bush, says National Rail.

This disruption is expected until midday.

Storm damage cancels major train services to and from Liverpool Street

08:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

🌳⚡️‼️ #StanstedMountfitchet - Yesterday evening, high winds brought trees down and have damaged the overhead electric wires. As a result, no trains will run between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport / Cambridge.



🚄A limited train service is able to run between London… — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) March 29, 2024

Major disruption to Liverpool Street trains including Stansted Express expected until 10.30am

08:47 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Story continues

No trains are running between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport and Cambridge due to problems with overhead wires, says National Rail.

A ‘do not travel’ warning has been issued to customers planning to use these services.

The disruption is expected to last until 10.30am.Services affected:

Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport / Cambridge North

Stansted Express between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport

“Due to overhead wire problems at Stansted Mountfitchet some lines are blocked,” says the National Rail website.

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

“Major disruption is expected until 10.30am.

“Customers are asked NOT TO TRAVEL between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport and Cambridge.

“Because of overhead wire problems between Harlow Town and Stansted Mountfichet, there are currently no trains running between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport and Cambridge.”

DLR part-closed all weekend

07:48 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The DLR is partlyshut from Good Friday to Easter Monday, with no service between Tower Gateway and Shadwell.

There will also be no service running between Westferry/Canary Wharf and Stratford/Canning Town.

Only trains towards Bank will serve West India Quay. Replacement buses operate between Westferry and Canning Town.

Elizabeth line disruption

07:20 , Matt Watts

TfL have said between Good Friday and Saturday, a reduced service will operate between Paddington and Maidenhead / Heathrow. All trains will start and terminate at Paddington National Rail station. Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead will be served by two trains an hour. West Ealing will be served by four trains an hour. Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington will be served by six trains per hour.From Good Friday until Easter Monday, no service will operate between Abbey Wood / Stratford and Paddington. Trains will operate between Shenfield and Liverpool Street National Rail station (not serving Whitechapel) and between Paddington National Rail station and Heathrow / Reading.

London Overground affected

07:18 , Matt Watts

Transport for London is warning between Good Friday and Easter Monday, there will be no service between Highbury & Islington and New Cross / New Cross Gate / Clapham Junction due to planned works.