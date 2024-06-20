London travel news LIVE: Circle, Hammersmith & City and District lines partly closed after track incident

Several Tube lines are part suspended or severely delayed on Thursday afternoon due to a casualty on the tracks.

The Circle, Hammersmith & City and District lines are affected.

Meanwhile there is major disruption between London Paddington and Swindon / Oxfor after a fault with the signalling system and a trespasser on the railway between Didcot Parkway and Swindon.

It comes after trains between central London and Heathrow were badly disrupted.

A good service was being reported on the rest of the lines.

Major disruption between London Paddington and Oxford

17:05 , Miriam Burrell

A fault with the signalling system and a trespasser on the railway between Didcot Parkway and Swindon means tains between London Paddington and Swindon / Oxford may be delayed by up to 90 minutes, revised or cancelled.

Major disruption is expected until 7pm, National Rail said.

Good service on Piccadilly line

17:03 , Miriam Burrell

There is now a good service on the Piccadilly line after earlier delayus between Acton Town and Uxbridge / Heathrow Airport.

Several Tube lines affected after casualty on tracks

16:38 , Miriam Burrell

Circle Line: No service between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Embankment

District Line: No service between Whitechapel and Embankment Severe delays on the rest of the line.

Hammersmith and City Line: No service between Liverpool street and Barking. Severe delays on the rest of the line.

Meanwhile in a separate incident on the Piccadilly Line, there are severe delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge / Heathrow Airport due to a signal failure at Acton Town and an earlier faulty train at Hyde Park Corner. Minor delays on the rest of the line

Circle Line is part-suspended

16:11 , Sami Quadri

There is no service between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Embankment due to emergency services dealing with a casualty on the track. There is good service on the rest of the line. Valid tickets are being accepted on London Buses.

Severe delays on Hammersmith and City Line

15:33 , Sami Quadri

There are delays on the Hammersmith and City Line while emergency services deal with a casualty on the track.

Disruption between Bedford and London St Pancras expected until 5pm

15:02 , Sami Quadri

Lines have reopened between Bedford and Bletchley / London St Pancras International following an earlier incident where a person was hit by a train. However, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes, or revised.

Additionally, a passenger fell ill at Farringdon earlier this morning, causing further disruptions to Thameslink services.

Disruption is expected to continue until 5pm.

Severe delays on the Piccadilly Line

13:52 , Jacob Phillips

There are currently severe delays on sections on the Piccadilly Line as well as minor delays on the Elizabeth Line.

Severe delays are in place on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge / Heathrow Airport as well as between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters.

Disruption between Watford Junction and London Euston expected until the end of the day

13:21 , Sami Quadri

A defective track between Watford Junction and London Euston means trains have to run at a reduced speed on some lines.

As a result, trains running between these stations may be cancelled, revised, or delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

Severe delays on Elizabeth Line

13:09 , Sami Quadri

There are severe delays between Paddington and Heathrow Terminals / Reading due to an obstruction on the track in the West Ealing area. The rest of the line is operating with good service.

Major traffic delays in Brent

12:49 , Sami Quadri

Lane one (of three) on the southbound A406 North Circular Road at the junction of Chartley Avenue is closed due to emergency works.

Disruption between Bedford and London St Pancras International expected until 4pm

12:39 , Sami Quadri

A person has been hit by a train between Bedford and London St Pancras International, causing all lines to be currently closed.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed, or revised. Disruption is expected until 4pm.

Severe delays on Piccadilly Line

12:38 , Sami Quadri

There are severe delays between Acton Town and Heathrow Terminals/Uxbridge due to a signal failure at Acton Town. London Buses are accepting tickets, while the rest of the line is operating with a good service.