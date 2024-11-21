London travel news LIVE: Euston train disruption as delays hit Tube's District line

Trains into Euston are disrupted (Ross Lydall)

Commuters are facing disruption on the trains this morning as a result of a points failure between London Euston and Watford Junction.

Some lines are blocked with Avanti West Coast services and London Northwestern Railway services into the capital affected.

National Rail says the disruption is expected until 8am.

Meanwhile the District line has been suffering severe delays between Edgware Road and Wimbledon due to a faulty train.

What's happening on the Tube?

07:21 , Michael Howie

TfL is reporting a good service on all services except the District line, which is experiencing “severe delays” between Edgware Road and Wimbledon due to a faulty train.

Delays between London Euston and Watford Junction

07:03 , Michael Howie

Trains between London Euston and Watford Junction are suffering delays as a result of a points failure.

National Rail says trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 25 minutes.

It says disruption is expected until 8am.

07:01 , Michael Howie

