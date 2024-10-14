London travel news LIVE: Euston Road partly shut by burst water main as flooding hits Surrey railway lines

A burst water main has shut a chunk of Euston Road causing delays for motorists.

The busy road is currently shut eastbound between Great Portland Street Tube station and the Euston underpass.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix.com is reporting congestion back to Baker Street. The following buses are being diverted via Oxford Circus or Camden Town: 18, 21, 27, 30 and 205.

Meanwhile heavy rain has flooded the railway between Ash and Guildford, in Surrey, causing disruption to Great Western Railway and South Western Railway services. National Rail says the disruption is expected to last until 3pm.

Follow the latest updates below...

Some trains not stopping at Wembley Central

12:19 , Matt Watts

Due to the platforms being closed for safety reasons at Wembley Central the line towards Clapham Junction, Selhurst and East Croydon is disrupted, National Rail has said. As a result, trains may be delayed or revised.

Southern services from Watford Junction towards Clapham Junction / Selhurst / East Croydon cannot stop at Wembley Central, in the southbound direction only.

These trains will run non-stop from Harrow & Wealdstone to Shepherds Bush.

Severe delays on District Line

12:15 , Matt Watts

There are currently severe delays on the District line between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road “due to an earlier customer incident”, Transport for London has said.

It said there was a good service on the rest of the line and London Underground tickets will be accepted on local bus services.

Services suspended on part of London Underground after person taken ill on train

12:12 , Matt Watts

Transport for London is reporting no service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction and between New Cross Gate and Crystal Palace/West Croydon.

TfL said this was “while we help a person ill on a train at New Cross Gate.”

It said tickets are being accepted on buses and there is a good service on other routes.

Buses on diversion after Euston Road partially closed due to burst water main

12:08 , Matt Watts

The eastbound A501 Euston Road is shut from A4201 Albany Street (Great Portland Street Station) to the Euston Underpass due to flooding from a burst watermain.Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting congestion to Baker Street back along Marylebone Road.

Buses 18, 21, 27, 30 and 205 are being diverted via Oxford Circus or Camden Town, it reported.