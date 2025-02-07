London travel news LIVE: Fire breaks out on Northern Line forcing Tube suspension over rush hour

Trains have been part-suspended on the Northern Line (Ross Lydall)

A fire broke out in a tunnel on the Northern Line after a piece of track equipment overheated.

The blaze took place just north of Kennington station on the Charing Cross branch of the Northern Line leaving trains unable to run at rush hour, Transport for London said.

Services were unable to run on a busy section of the tube line between Charing Cross and Battersea Power Station following the incident.

TfL told the Standard that the London Fire Brigade had given them the all clear and trains were expected to start running again shortly after 9.30am on Friday.

Northern Line running again after fire alert

09:54 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are able to run again on the Northern Line after a fire broke out in the tunnel near Kennington station.

Services had been suspended between Charing Cross and Battersea Power Station after a piece of track equipment overheated, leaving commuters seeking alternative routes during rush hour.

London Fire Brigade called after ceramic track support overheated

09:46 , Jacob Phillips

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed that they were called on Friday morning to reports of a ceramic track support which had overheated at Kennington Underground Station on Kennington Park Road.

The Brigade received their first call at 7.37am and sent fire crews from Lambeth and Dowgate fire stations to the scene.

Firefighters cooled the track support and the incident was over by 9.24am, the LFB said.