London travel news LIVE: Flooding shuts multiple Tube lines as heavy rain causes havoc on railways and roads

Flooding is causing chaos on the Tube, trains and roads on Monday morning.

At 6.50am, four separate Tube lines and the Overground were part-suspended after a night of heavy rain hit the capital’s transport network.

Flooding between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge has halted trains on the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines.

The District line has no service between Turnham Green and Richmond, while the Bakerloo line is shut between Turnham Green and Richmond.

The London Overground is also suspended between South Acton and Richmond.

Meanwhile National Rail is warning of flood-related disruption to Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express train.

Commuters are also faces chaos on the roads due to the severe weather with the A3 northbound entry slip road from the M25 at Junction 10 currently shut.

Disruption between Waterloo and Wimbledon expected until midday

07:58 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A fault on a train at Clapham Junction means some South Western Railway trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised this morning, says National Rail.

Trains between London Waterloo and Hampton Court / Strawberry Hill / Shepperton / Chessington South / Dorking / Guildford are affected.

Disruption is expected until midday. You can find more details here.

Amber and yellow weather warnings covering most of England

07:51 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place across most of England today - with the Met Office warning more than a month’s worth of rain could fall in affected areas.

(Met Office)

After rain warnings in place all weekend, a fresh yellow alert came into effect at midnight and is set to last all of today. It is covering much of the south of England including London, as well as the Midlands, parts of Wales, and into north-west England and Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, a more severe amber warning came into force at 5am and will last until 9pm. That warning is covering Worcester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Hull.

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain today, and forecasters warned there may be more warnings in the week ahead.

Overground expected to be disrupted until midday

07:36

The Overground between Stratford and Richmond is expected to be disrupted until midday, says TfL.

Heavy rain flooding the railway at Gunnersbury in west London means all lines through the area are currently closed.

“As a result, trains running between Stratford and Richmond may be cancelled or run between Stratford and South Acton only,” says TfL.

Flooding causing chaos on national rail lines

07:22

Today’s heavy rain is causing disruption to a number of national railway services.

Current weather disruptions are as follows:

Disruption to Great Northern, Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services

Reduced service between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings

Disruption between New Beckenham and Hayes

Reduced service between Stratford and Richmond

We’ll be bringing you updates as we get them. More details are also available on National Rail’s website.

Cars and vans abandoned amid flash flooding in Bedfordshire

07:10 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Roads in Dunstable - a market town in Bedfordshire - have been left underwater following flash flooding that hit yesterday.

Photos and video show cars and vans abandoned on roads at least two feet deep in water.

Dunstable High Street was among multiple roads in Bedfordshire shut by police.

Resident Victoria Hooker shared footage on X of floodwater pouring into her cellar in Dunstable.

I'm in dunstable, we had so much water in the cellar and more on its way 🥺 pic.twitter.com/z8tVhH3eMP — victoria hooker (@vic01582) September 22, 2024

Bedfordshire Police said last night it was “aware of the multiple issues the weather is causing across the county”, adding: “All emergency services and council teams are working as quickly as possible to help those affected but our priority will be the vulnerable. Please stay clear of flooded roads and affected areas.”

Flooding causing chaos on Tube and Overground

06:56 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A reminder that four Tube lines - the Bakerloo, District, Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines - are currently part-suspended because of flooding.

The Overground is also shut between South Acton and Richmond. There are severe delays on the Overground between Watford Junction and Euston.

(TfL)

The Bakerloo Line is shut between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone, while there is no District Line running between Turnham Green and Richmond.

The Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines are suspended between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge,

Photos show water covering roads in Colliers Wood

06:51 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Heavy rain overnight and this morning has left deep puddles covering pavements and roads across London.

Colliers Wood in Merton, south-west London, appears to be one of the worst-hit areas. Photos taken there this morning show motorists and cyclists trying to pick their way through roads inches-deep in floodwater.

Cyclists attempt to navigate a section of partially flooded road in Colliers Wood (George Cracknell Wright)

Vehicles make a splash as they are driven through a section of partially flooded road following torrential rain in Colliers Wood (George Cracknell Wright)

Flooding shuts west London stations

06:45 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

TfL says Ruislip Manor station in west London is closed due to the flooding, while Ruislip station is also shut after the flooding caused an electrical fault.

M25 slip road in Surrey shut due to flooding

06:42 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The A3 northbound entry slip road from the M25 at the junction 10 roundabout at Wisley is closed due to flooding, says National Highways.

It says clearing the water “is expected to take some time” and is urging drivers to use different routes into London.

The #A3 northbound entry slip road from the #M25 J10 (#Wisley) roundabout is closed due to flooding following heavy rainfall.



We're working to clear the water but this is expected to take some time.



Consider alternative routes into #London this morning. pic.twitter.com/dFvaW2lS0C — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) September 23, 2024

Chaos on the Tube

06:35 , Michael Howie

It’s chaos on the TfL network this morning with flooding leaving four lines and the Overground partially suspended.

Flooding between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge has halted trains on the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines.

Meanwhile the District line has no service between Turnham Green and Richmond, while the Bakerloo line is shut between Turnham Green and Richmond.

The London Overground is also suspended between South Acton and Richmond.

Good morning

06:34 , Michael Howie

Welcome to the Standard’s coverage of travel news on a very wet Monday morning.

We’ll bring you all the latest updates as commuters face an extremely difficult start to the day after a night of heavy rain.