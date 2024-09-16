London travel news LIVE: Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line trains disrupted by signal fault

Elizabeth line trains to and from Heathrow are disrupted on Monday (TfL)

A fault with the signalling system at Heathrow Airport is disrupting services running between Terminals 2 and 3 and Terminal 5.

The problem is forcing Heathrow Express to run a reduced service throughout the day. Two trains are departing from Paddington every hour instead of the usual four, with a similar reduction in service in the other direction from Heathrow.

Heathrow Express is flagging on its website that the reduced service is in place for the rest of Monday.

The issue is also affecting Elizabeth line trains with no service between Terminals 2 and 3 and Terminal 5.

Follow the latest updates below...

Elizabeth line also affected

10:42 , Michael Howie

Elizabeth line trains are not running between Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3, and Terminal 5, a consequence of the signal fault.

TfL is reporting a good service on the rest of the line.

Heathrow rail disruption

10:41 , Michael Howie

Travellers heading to Heathrow are facing disruption with a signal fault at Terminal 5 hitting Heathrow Express services.

The issue is forcing Heathrow Express to run reduced service throughout the day.

One two trains are running per hour compared with the usual four.

Good morning

10:39 , Michael Howie

Welcome to the Standard’s travel liveblog on a sunny Monday morning.

We’ll be providing you with all the major travel news as the day progresses.