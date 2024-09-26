London travel news LIVE: Knife attack at Barnes station sparks mass train cancellations

Commuters faced travel chaos as police swarmed Barnes station in south-west London this morning after a bloody knife attack.

The station was shut down following the stabbing, with no trains stopping as police flooded the scene.

Passengers were forced to hop on buses as they scrambled for alternative routes.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "Trains are currently unable to call at Barnes in either direction due to the police dealing with an incident at the station.

“You may use your ticket on London Bus routes 33 and 337 in the Barnes area at no extra cost."

Follow the latest developments below...

09:10 , Sami Quadri

09:08 , Sami Quadri