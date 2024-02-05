London travel news LIVE: Latest updates as train strikes hit commuter services and Heathrow Express

Commuters were facing severe delays on the Overground on Monday morning (file picture) (Getty Images)

A national train strike has left all services on two key rail networks cancelled, and others disrupted.

No trains are operating on the Chiltern Railways and CrossCountry networks on Monday, as the walk-out by Aslef union continues.The Heathrow Express is also running a reduced service, and is only operating between around 7am and 7pm.

Meanwhile Great Western Rail is also running “extremely limited” services, which are set to end at 7pm.

There were also minor delays to Tube services, on the Central, Metropolitan, and Northern lines during the morning rush-hour on Monday.

07:02 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard's travel live blog.

Commuters are facing a number of delays on TfL services this morning, including severe delays on the Overground between Clapham Junction and Willesden Green.

There are also minor delays on the Central , Northern, and Metropolitan lines, while a rail strike by Aslef is affecting some national rail services.

We'll be bringing you everything you need to know throughout the day.

Aslef strike leaves Heathrow services restricted

07:10 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Heathrow Express services are restricted today as a rail strike by Aslef union continues.

The Heathrow Express will be slow to start, with no services before 7am.

The first Heathrow Express train then leaves Paddington at 7.25am, leaves Heathrow Terminal 5 at 7.57am, and leaves Heathrow Central at 8.02am.

The services - which are usually every 15 minutes - will then be running every half-hour.

There will be no Heathrow Express services running from 7pm to midnight on Monday.

Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, and Great Western Railway services are also affected by the strike.

No Chiltern Railways or CrossCountry services running

07:20 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are no services running on Chiltern Railways or CrossCountry services today, due to the strike by Aslef union members.

There is also an "extremely limited" service operating on the Great Western Railway network, including services between London Paddington and Oxford, as well as Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads.

Many areas of the Great Western Railway network will be out of service, while trains that are running will only run from 7am to 7pm.

As mentioned in our previous post, Heathrow Express trains are also running from around 7am and finishing at 7pm, with a limited timetable between those hours.

Why is Aslef striking, and is the end in sight?

07:41 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Aslef members at four rail networks (CrossCountry, GWR, Heathrow Express and Chiltern) are walking out today in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The dispute started 20 months ago and remains deadlocked, with no talks planned.

Aslef says it has not met transport ministers for more than a year, and employers since last April, when the union rejected a pay offer linked to changes in working practices.

Train operators and the Government insist the offer is “fair and reasonable”, and have urged the union to ballot its members.

Aslef said regular reballots on continuing with industrial action, as required under law, have returned huge votes in favour.