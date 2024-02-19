London travel news LIVE: M25 disruption looms as road maintenance workers ballot for strike

Traffic on the M25 near Dartford (PA Archive)

Around 150 M25 maintenance workers employed by Balfour Beatty are being balloted for strike action over pay, Unite said on Monday.

The workers, who are responsible for the maintenance of the entire M25, are angry at Balfour Beatty’s pay offer of 3.4 per cent. With the real rate of inflation, RPI, at 4.9 per cent this is a real terms pay cut. Increasing tensions, is the fact that the workers also received a below inflation pay rise last year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Balfour Beatty is an immensely profitable company that can afford to put forward an offer that reflects rising living costs. Its M25 workers have Unite’s total backing in demanding a fair pay rise.”

The workers will begin balloting this week and the vote will close on March 12, with industrial action expected soon after.Meanwhile severe delays are affecting a key section of the Piccadilly Line, TfL warned on Monday.

Services between Acton Town and Uxbridge are being affected by the disruption, which is caused by a shortage of trains.

14:01 , Daniel Keane

Good service restored on Metropolitan Line

12:37 , Matt Watts

Transport for London has said a good service has returned across the Metropolitan Line after an earlier points failure at Wembley Park caused disruption.

Disruption to Overground in south London

12:28 , Matt Watts

Disruption to London Overground services between New Cross Gate and West Croydon expected until 1.30pm, Transport for London has said.

National Rail said a fault with the signalling system at Sydenham is causing the disruption to journeys between the stations.

Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised to terminate at New Cross Gate. Trains may also be diverted to Crystal Palace.

Metropolitan Line part suspended

12:23 , Matt Watts

There is currently no service southbound on the Metropolitan Line between Northwick Park and Preston Road due to a points failure at Wembley Park.

Transport for London says there is a good service on the rest of the line.

Track fault causes severe delays on Elizabeth Line

11:41 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A track fault at Acton Main Line is causing severe delays on the Elizabeth Line, between Paddington and Heathrow terminals, warns TfL.

There are also minor delays on the District Line between Barking and Tower Hill westbound due to train cancellations.

There are also minor delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to an earlier “customer incident” at South Kensington, says TfL.

An ongoing train shortage is also causing minor delays on the Central Line.

Which services are affected by King's Cross engineering works?

10:15 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Major engineering works are affecting trains to and from King’s Cross today.

The works began on Saturday and are expected to continue into Tuesday.

Here’s a reminder of the services affected:

Great Northern trains running between King’s Cross and Ely, Cambridge, and Peterborough

Grand Central services between Sunderland and Bradford Interchange and King’s Cross

Hull Trains running between Beverley and Hull, and King’s Cross

Lumo trains between Edinburgh and King’s Cross

Thameslink between Peterborough and London King’s Cross / Horsham / Brighton; and also between Cambridge and Brighton

LNER between Inverness / Aberdeen / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh / Newcastle / York / Skipton / Bradford Forster Square / Harrogate / Leeds / Lincoln and London King’s Cross

No more severe delays on Piccadilly Line

09:16 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

TfL says severe delays that were affecting the majority of the Piccadilly Line eastbound earlier are now over.

There are still minor delays westbound, but a good service running eastbound.

There are also still minor delays on the Central Line due to an ongoing trains shortage.

Hackney Road remains shut after teen stabbed to death

08:23 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The A1208 Hackney Road is still shut this morning, after a 17-year-old was stabbed to death on Saturday night.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the incident, which happened near the road’s junction with Cremer Street shortly before 11pm.

Hackney Road has been shut both ways near the scene since late on Saturday.

Piccadilly Line delays upgraded to 'severe'

07:57 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Piccadilly Line is now experiencing ‘severe’ delays eastbound between Hammersmith and Cockfosters, due to the earlier customer incident at South Kensington, says TfL.

Minor delays remain on the Central Line.

Minor delays on Piccadilly Line

07:38 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

TfL says there are minor delays on the Piccadilly Line eastbound between Hammersmith and Arnos Grove, while it deals with a “passenger incident” at South Kensington.

There are also minor delays on the Central Line due to an ongoing shortage of trains.

List of train services affected by King's Cross engineering work

07:19 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Major engineering works that began on Saturday are affecting trains to and from King’s Cross today.

The work is taking place between King’s Cross and Peterborough, and is due to carry on into Tuesday.

Routes affected are:

Good morning

07:16 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live travel blog.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day on issues affecting trains, buses and roads in and around the capital.