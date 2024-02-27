London travel news LIVE: Elizabeth line station shut as police launch murder investigation

A murder investigation is under way after a person died on Tuesday morning at an east London train station.

The British Transport Police were called to Harold Wood station just after 4.30am after a member of station staff reported an individual was badly hurt and lying on the floor of the station.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and London Ambulance Service and a person was found with extensive injuries.

Despite their best efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested in connection and remains in police custody this morning.

The station - which is on the Elizabeth line - will be closed all day.

'This act of unprovoked violence was despicable'

08:38 , Jacob Phillips

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn has described the incident at Harold Wood station as an “act of unprovoked violence”.

He said: “This act of unprovoked violence was despicable.

“The investigation remains in the early stages, and although we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to text the British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 53 of 27/02/24.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

