London travel news LIVE: M11 reopens after horror crash near Stansted Airport

Sami Quadri
·2 min read
M11 (PA Archive)
The M11 has reopened after a serous crash closed it in both directions near Stansted Airport.

The crash, believed to involve a single lorry, happened just after 9am on Friday.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed between junctions seven and eight following the collision.

Emergency services were at the scene with drivers urged to avoid the area.

It comes as Gatwick Express trains have been cancelled throughout Friday.

Southern and Thameslink services face possible cancellations, changes, diversions or delays up to 20 minutes.

Govia Thameslink warns disruption likely to last until day's end.

National Rail said: "Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

M11 reopens southbound

13:48 , Michael Howie

Southbound traffic is flowing again on the M11 following the earlier crash

Traffic monitor Inrix.com reports that all but one of the carriages have reopened and that traffic is flowing freely.

Travellers face delays on Metropolitan Line

13:28 , Sami Quadri

Commuters are currently experiencing delays between Uxbridge and Harrow-on-the-Hill due to a signalling problem at Rayners Lane. The rest of the line still has good service.

Gatwick Express trains suspended all weekend

12:36 , Sami Quadri

Holidaymakers face travel chaos as Gatwick Express trains are halted until Monday due to a points failure.

The Brighton to London Victoria service is down today, with disruption set to continue throughout the weekend.

Passengers have been urged to allow extra 15 minutes for journeys and check the company's website before travelling.

Southern services is also affected, with some trains terminating early or starting from alternative stations.

Gatwick Express said on X: "Some services may be diverted to London Bridge instead."

National Rail Kent and Sussex are investigating the signal failure at London Victoria.

At 3am, Gatwick Express announced: "Due to a points failure, Gatwick Express services that run between Brighton and London Victoria will be suspended all day today, Friday 11th October."

They added: "Journeys may take an extra 15 minutes than longer, so please allow some extra time and check before you travel."

M11 Southbound traffic at standstill after crash

12:07 , Sami Quadri

Traffic remains at a standstill on the M11 Southbound as emergency crews work at the accident site.

The closure affects the stretch between junction 7A (Harlow North) and junction 8 (Bishop's Stortford).

Road users have been urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Emergency services continue their operations at the scene.

No word yet on when the southbound carriageway will reopen.

M11 Soutbound still shut after 'lorry crash'

12:00 , Sami Quadri

The M11 Southbound remains closed following a morning accident involving a single lorry.

The crash occurred around 9am, with an air ambulance called to the scene.

While the northbound carriageway has reopened, heavy congestion persists on surrounding routes.

Traffic jams have been reported on the A120 and roads to Sawbridgeworth, Hatfield Heath and Sheering.

Diversions in place as cleanup continues.

