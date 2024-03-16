London travel news LIVE: M25 closure causes five-mile tailback on 'nightmare' diversion route as bridge demolished

The weekend closure of the M25 has already caused major congestion near Byfleet, Weybridge and on the A309 at Hampton Court.

Photographs show National Highways teams demolishing a bridge between junction 10 and 11 and installing a large gantry, with the five-mile stretch of motorway not reopening until 6am Monday.

Around 200,000 motorists will instead take an 11.5-mile diversion, sometimes on single carriageways, around Painshill, Byfleet, and West Byfleet on the eastern side of Woking.

Motorists have been warned to avoid driving in the area, with the knock-on effect set to cause major delays on nearby motorways and the diversion route through Surrey villages.

Surrey residents and businesses braced for the impact on Saturday, which is “going to be a nightmare”, a Woking councillor said.

It is the first planned daytime closure of the motorway – which encircles London – since it opened in 1986.

Pictures: Work begins on M25 as cars are diverted

11:29 , Will Mata

Traffic being diverted upon reaching Junction 10 of the M25

Workman on the section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey

Workman on the section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Workman on the section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey, that is closed in both directions while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry is installed (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Estimates of congestion might be 'optimisic'

11:11 , Will Mata

Motoring experts are warning that official estimates of congestion levels may be "optimistic" while local councillors in areas where motorway traffic will be diverted are anticipating "gridlock".

The M25 normally carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles in each direction every hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends between junctions nine and 11.

This includes many airline passengers travelling to, from and between the UK's two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick.

Four more daytime closures of the M25 will take place up to September.

The project, due to be completed in summer 2025, will increase the number of lanes at junction 10, which is one of the UK's busiest and most dangerous motorway junctions.

Traffic now approaching 10km in Cobham

11:00 , Will Mata

Relief roads in Cobham - where M25 traffic is being sent due to the closure - are now being clogged with traffic.

Data from Inrix shows that the length of the queues is now around 10km on the A245.

The scale of the delays now in Cobham area (Inrix)

Video explainer: All you need to know about the closure

10:52 , Will Mata

Traffic now building on diversion route

10:42 , Will Mata / PA

Traffic is starting to build along the main diversion route through Byfleet, West Byfleet, Woking and Ottershaw.

National Highways estimated the average journey time along the diversion route was 25 minutes, assuring drivers of minimal congestion.

South East Coast Ambulance Service, which covers Surrey, meanwhile urged drivers to clear the way for ambulances ahead of a “challenging weekend” for crews.

Traffic building in Chertsey and A309

10:29 , Will Mata

Relief roads around junction 11 are now starting to bear the load of the traffic leaving the M25.

Delays can be seen to be mounting in Chertsey area on the anticlockwise section and the A317, which is the road that connects to the junction.

Knock on effects can also be seen further into London - such as the A309, which leads into Kingston.

A one mile section approaching Hampton Court shows that journeys are taking some time.

Tom Crusie 'to fly helicopter over M25'

10:25 , Will Mata

If you’re stuck in traffic, National Highways will encourage you to follow the official directions - but waiting around isn’t really Tom Cruise’s style.

The actor is reportedly ready to fly his crew out to Longwood Studios, where he is filming Mission Impossible 8, by helicopter.

Tom Cruise (PA Wire)

Delays now spreading onto A3 from M25 at Wisley

10:20 , Will Mata

The A3 is now experiencing a high volume of traffic from the Wisley interchange - which is the M25 junction 10.

The main roads near to Wisley Common are seen to now be suffering from the overspill from the M25 works.

Latest data from Inrix shows traffic is not moving for around 1km east and west of the Wisley junction.

Two miles of congestion approaching junction 10

09:30 , Will Mata

“If you do have to travel, please leave a lot of extra time,” National Highways has said - warning that there are now two mile tailbacks on the M25 approaching junction 10 clockwise.

#M25 remains closed this weekend both ways btwn J10 (#A3 #Wisley) & J11 for bridge demo works & installation of a large gantry.



Delays building on appraoch to the closure at J10 (C/W) approx. 2 miles of congestion.



If you do have to travel, please leave a lot of extra time. pic.twitter.com/6OENuBGGkT — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) March 16, 2024

A21 was closed while police attended incident in Kent

09:20 , Will Mata

The A21 in both directions was closed near Sevenoaks on Friday after police responded to a concern for welfare.

Kent Police was called around 4.30pm.

“Both carriageways were closed while emergency services responded to the incident,” a Kent Police statement said.

“A woman was taken to hospital for medical attention and was passed into the care of health professionals. The A21 was reopened at around 8.15pm.”

Heavy traffic now seen backing up from junction 10

09:18 , Will Mata

Several kilometers of traffic is now backing up towards and beyond Hatchford on the M25.

The clockwise section approaching junction 10 now appears to be the busiest part.

The live map status (Inrix)

Traffic grows on diversion route, Byfleet Road

09:03 , Will Mata

The traffic nightmare Surrey residents were fearing is beginning to materialise with a 2km build up on Byfleet Road.

The road is one of the diversion routes near to junction 10 of the road at Cobham.

Traffic building on the Byfleet Road diversion (Inrix)

What are the works actually in aid of?

08:38 , Will Mata

The closure is taking place to allow road engineers to complete demolition works and gantry installation.

While other motorways have been closed off, this is the first time it has happened on the M25.

National Highways has said: “We carefully plan all our closures to limit disruption, but sometimes it's not possible to carry out all the work that's needed without a closure. We have planned all our closures to avoid holiday periods and key events in the area.

“The work needs to be carried out now to continue the good progress on the delivery of the scheme which is due to open to traffic next summer.”

Highways update: Diversion time less than 25 minutes

08:33 , Will Mata

There is less than one mile of congestion on the approach to the M25 closures at J10 clockwise and J11 anti-clockwise, National Highways has said.

“If you're travelling on the diversion route, your average journey time is just under 25 minutes,” a statement read.

Less than 1 mile of congestion on approach to the #M25 closures at J10 (#Wisley) clockwise and J11 (#Chertsey) anti-clockwise.



If you're travelling on the diversion route, your average journey time is just under 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/w2Z230dZSs — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) March 16, 2024

Length of time added to journeys limited to one hour

08:11 , Will Mata

National Highways has said modelling carried out while it was developing its plans for this weekend indicated vehicles would face delays of up to five hours without mitigation measures, such as urging drivers to stay away.

The Government-owned company believes its awareness campaign will help reduce traffic levels by approximately 50 per cent meaning the length of time added to journeys will be limited to around an hour.

CLOSING TONIGHT! LATEST UPDATES WILL BE POSTED ON X @HighwaysSEAST.



M25 closed both ways J10-11 from 9pm tonight, Fri 15 Mar to 6am Mon 18 Mar. Only travel this stretch if essential. Long delays expected. pic.twitter.com/ltWmi2b8MZ — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) March 15, 2024

RAC say don't follow your sat nav

08:04 , Will Mata

The RAC has reiterated the National Highways warning about using sat nav devices.

Skipping approved routes could lead to further delays for everyone, the roadside assistance has said.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, told the PA news agency: “We must hope National Highways has overstated its dire predictions of sat navs adding to the traffic chaos by taking drivers off the official diversion route, because the temptation to try to skip the queues will be intense, and the impact on actual journey times uncertain.

“Whilst the modelling suggests around an hour might be added to people’s travel time, that will feel optimistic to anyone used to the frustrations of driving round the M25 on days even without major construction works under way.”

Follow signs and not a screen, authorities have said (PA)

'Just going to get milk will be a problem'

07:56 , Will Mata

A Woking councillor has shared fears of a ‘nightmare weekend’ with residents set to face problems getting basic supplies.

Daryl Jordan, of Woking Borough Council, told the PA news agency the Byfleet Road, which is close to junction 10, had been “chock-a-block” on Friday afternoon.

He said residents will be “affected massively”.

“It is pulling people apart,” the councillor told PA.

“I mean, you know, when you work full-time and then you’re going to get home tonight from work thinking ‘I must fill the fridge up’ and you can’t even get into your own village.

“It’s going to be a nightmare.

“Just going down the road to get milk is going to be a problem tomorrow or picking up your dry cleaning.”

Traffic beginning to build near the closure point

07:54 , Will Mata

The first signs of weekend traffic at the point of closure has been spotted.

Around 5km of traffic has been logged by Inrix at the point of junction 10 on the clockwise section.

The traffic building at junction 10 (Inrix)

Residents fearing traffic 'nightmare' on M25

07:49 , Will Mata

The first planned daytime closure of the M25 could be a “nightmare”, a councillor fears as local residents and businesses along the diversion route brace for the impact.

The five-mile stretch of the motorway between junctions 10 and 11 was closed in both directions at 9pm on Friday and will remain inaccessible until 6am on Monday while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry installed.

See the full story here.

Traffic at the Epsom junction of the M25 (Motorway Cameras)

What is the diversion route?

07:14 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

Motorists are waking up to the first partial closure of the M25 in history.

Part of the motorway will remain closed until 6am on Monday.

Alternatively, around 200,000 drivers will have take an 11.5-mile diversion around Painshill, Byfleet, and West Byfleet on the eastern side of Woking.