London travel news LIVE: Marylebone trains hit by serious disruption due to signal fault

Trains in and out of Marylebone Station are suffering disruption on Tuesday (PA Archive)

A signalling fault in the Marylebone area is causing major disruption to and from the major London station on Tuesday morning.

National Rail has urged passengers not to travel on the Chiltern Railways network.

It says the fault means fewer trains are able to run, meaning trains running to and from Marylebone “may be cancelled or severely delayed by up to 45 minutes”.

Major disruption expected until midday, it warns.

Meanwhile the London Overground has been suspended between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside while TfL fixes a track fault at Wanstead Park.

Do not to travel on Chiltern Railways network, passengers told

09:45 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A reminder that passengers are being urged not to travel on the Chiltern Railways network, due the ongoing signalling fault that is affecting services to and from Marylebone.

Chiltern says: “Our current advice to customers is to travel by alternative operators where possible.”

Due to the fault with the signalling system at Neasden South Jn, our current advice to customers is to travel by alternative operators where possible.



We're working with Network Rail to resolve the fault as soon as we can.



For live info: https://t.co/uaH54Lo4tU pic.twitter.com/M3lNBIVhTU — Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) June 4, 2024

London Overground part-suspended

09:42 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There is no London Overground service operating between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside, says TfL, while it fixes a track fault at Wanstead Park.

There is currently a good service on the rest of the line, and the rest of the Underground and DLR network.

Major disruption to and from Marylebone expected until midday

09:40 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

