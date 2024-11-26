London travel news LIVE: Metropolitan and Elizabeth lines suspended while Gatwick Airport trains face delays

Several lines have been part-suspended during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, while people travelling to Gatwick are also facing delays.

A stretch of the Elizabeth line is suspended between Paddington and Abbey Wood due to a signal fault.

There is also no Metropolitan line service between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Watford due to a gas leak.

Meanwhile a speed restriction over defective track between Gatwick Airport and Purley means that trains running between these stations have to operate at reduced speed for safety reasons leading to delays.

No trains running on central part of Elizabeth Line until 12.30

10:10 , Jacob Phillips

The Elizabeth Line is unable to run through central London until lunch time following a fault with the signalling system.

The fault between Abbey Wood and London Paddington means that Elizabeth line services are currently unable to run between these stations.

Trains have been cancelled or revised.

National Rail has warned issues are expected until 12.30pm.

Burst water main outside Victoria Station causes chaos

08:57 , Jacob Phillips

A burst water main near Victoria Station caused travel chaos on Tuesday morning after several feet of water was sent shooting in the air.

The incident at around 5am on Victoria Street in central London caused eight buses to be put on diversion as engineers closed off the westbound section of road to fix the burst pipe.

The road was partially blocked at Vauxhall Bridge Road before reopening at around 8am as engineers worked to fix the problem.

Burst water main in London’s Victoria this morning. (Jeremy Selwyn)

Defective track causes delays to Gatwick Airport

08:51 , Jacob Phillips

A defective track has caused delays to Gatwick Airport.

A speed restriction has been put in place between the busy airport and Purley causing trains to be cancelled or delayed by 10 minutes.

It has caused issues on the Gatwick Express as well as on Southern Services and Thameslink trains on similar routes.

The issue is expected to cause delays until around 1pm and National Rail has told customers to allow an extra 20 minutes to complete journeys.

Gas leak stops trains on Metropolitan Line

08:47 , Jacob Phillips

A gas leak has stopped trains running on the Metropolitan Line as commuters are trying to get to work.

There is currently no service on the line between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Watford while Transport for London respond to the leak.

Meanwhile, the Northern Line has been hit by minor delays due to difficult conditions caused by “significant leaf fall”. The issue also caused delays on the line at the weekend.

Further minor delays have been reported on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge after an earlier signal failure at Ealing Common.

Trains stopped during rush hour on Elizabeth line

08:45 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are unable to run on a section of the Elizabeth line due to a signaling systems fault.

Transport for London warns there is no service on the busy line between Paddington and Abbey Wood during rush hour while it deals with the issue.