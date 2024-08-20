London travel news LIVE: Severe delays as Victoria Line reopens after 'casualty on track' at King's Cross

Trains were unable to run on the Victoria Line for over two hours on Tuesday morning due to a casualty on the track at King’s Cross St Pancras.

The London Ambulance Service were called at 7.07am to reports of a person being hit by a train at the busy London station.

The first paramedics arrived at the scene in around three minutes but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transport for London warned there was no service from 7.15am on the entire Victoria Line while the emergency services dealt with the incident, as thousands tried to make their way to work.

The busy Tube line reopened with severe delays around two hours later.

Commuters in west London were also unable to use the District Line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway on Tuesday morning while TfL fixed a signal failure at Ealing Broadway.

Minor delays on the Victoria Line

12:05 , Jacob Phillips

There are currently minor delays on the Victoria Line as the service recovers following a casualty on the track at King’s Cross St Pancras on Tuesday morning.

London Ambulance Service called after 'person hit by train' at King's Cross

11:11 , Jacob Phillips

The London Ambulance Service has also provided an update following a casualty on the Victoria Line on Tuesday morning.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the Standard: “We were called at 7.07am today (20 August) to reports of a person hit by a train at King's Cross St Pancras Underground Station, N1.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a doctor and a paramedic in a car.

“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately three minutes.

“Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Severe delays remain on the Victoria Line but good service across rest of Tube network

11:02 , Jacob Phillips

There are still severe delays on the Victoria Line after the entire line was forced to shut on Tuesday morning due to a casualty on the track at King’s Cross St Pancras.

There is currently a good service on the rest of the Tube network, with planned closures in place on two sections of the Piccadilly Line.

There is no service between Wood Green and Cockfosters as well as between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge.

Person sadly pronounced dead at the scene, say British Transport Police

09:57 , Jacob Phillips

The British Transport Police has provided an update following a death on the Victoria Line this morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to King’s Cross underground station at 7.06am today (20 August) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Victoria Line reopens with severe delays

09:36 , Jacob Phillips

Transport for London has said that trains are now running again on the Victoria Line, but with severe delays.

In an update on their website TfL said: “Severe delays due to an earlier customer incident.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, London Overground, Greater Anglia, Southeastern and South Western Railway.”

London Overground 'extremely busy' as Victoria Line remains down

09:15 , Jacob Phillips

The London Overground is extremely busy as the entire Victoria Line remains suspended following a casualty on the track at King’s Cross St Pancras, a London MP has said.

Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow has provided a brief update to her constituents.

She posted on X: “Walthamstow please be aware - there is currently no Victoria Line running at all. The Overground is still running but extremely busy.”

Trains between Moorgate and Finsbury Park hit by long delays

08:58 , Jacob Phillips

A fault on a train between Moorgate and Finsbury Park is causing further disruption on Tuesday morning.

Trains running between the stations may be delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised due to the issue.

Disruption is expected until 10am.

Victoria Line suspended due to casualty at King's Cross St Pancras

08:55 , Jacob Phillips

Transport for London has confirmed that the Victoria Line was suspended at around 7.15am due to a casualty at King’s Cross St Pancras station.

The entire line has remained shut since the incident.

Emergency services seen near King's Cross Station

08:46

A bus lane has closed and there is slow traffic due to an emergency services incident on the A501 Euston Road Eastbound at Kings Cross Station.

Travel data site Inrix reports that a couple of Ambulances are still blocking the bus stops.

Tickets being accepted on trains while Victoria Line is down

08:24 , Jacob Phillips

Tickets are being accepted on London buses, the London Overground and train services while the Victoria Line is suspended.

Greater Anglia railway has said it is accepting tickets between Tottenham Hale and Liverpool Street.

The Standard has reached out to Transport for London, The London Ambulance Service and British Transport Police to find out more about the incident.

Trains also unable to run on section of District and Piccadilly Lines

08:01 , Jacob Phillips

The London Underground network has been hit by further transport disruption.

There is currently no service between Acton Town and Rayners Lane on the Piccadilly Line due to signal failure at Ealing Broadway on the District line.The issue is also causing issues on the District Line itself and there is no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.

Entire Victoria Line suspended due to casualty

07:56 , Jacob Phillips

The Victoria Line was suspended shortly before 8am, when thousands of commuters will be trying to travel to work, due to a casualty on the track.

Transport for London told customers: “No service on the entire line while the emergency services deal with a casualty on the track.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, London Overground, Greater Anglia, Southeastern and South Western Railway.”