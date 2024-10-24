London travel news LIVE: Overground suspended and hit with delays as Northern Line disruption continues

Severe disruption is affecting the TfL network this afternoon as a faulty freight train has suspended Overground services, while severe delays continue on the Northern Line.

There is no Overground service between South Acton and Richmond / Shepherd's Bush and Clapham Junction, says TfL, due to a faulty train at Finchley Road and Frognal.

There is also no service between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park due to the unavailability of signalling staff, and no service between Surrey Quays and New Cross due to an earlier customer incident.

There are severe delays between Highbury and & Islington and Clapham Junction / Crystal Palace / West Croydon, and severe delays between Stratford and South Acton / Shepherd's Bush.

The Overground disruption is expected to last until around 3pm, says National Rail.

Meanwhile, severe delays have been affecting the Northern Line all day.

A board warning commuters of disruption at London Bridge (Elliot Wagland)

The delays, caused by a signal failure at London Bridge, are affecting northbound services between Kennington and Camden Town via Bank.

The issue caused chaos during rush-hour this morning, as some early morning commuters were forced to abandon their Tube journeys and walk to work.

Delays on both Northern and Jubilee Line continue

13:02

Delays are continuing on the Northern and Jubilee Lines.

There are severe delays between Kennington and Camden Town northbound via Bank on the Nothern due to a signal failure at London Bridge.

There are minor delays on the rest of the line.

TfL also says there are minor delays on the Jubilee due to an earlier faulty train at Westminster.

Disruption on Overground after 'freight train incident'

12:21 , Josh Salisbury

London Overground trains between Stratford and Richmond / Clapham Junction are expected to be disrupted until 3pm.

National Rail said an operational incident earlier today involving a freight train at South Tottenham meant trains on the line between Willesden Junction and Stratford may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until 3pm.

Severe delays continue on Northern Line

11:29 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

It’s now approaching midday, and severe delays that have been affecting the Northern Line all morning are still ongoing.

Severe delays caused by a signal failure at London Bridge are affecting northbound services between Kennington and Camden Town via Bank. There are also minor delays on the rest of the line.

Disruption between Clapham Junction and Wandsworth Town ends

11:16

TfL says the disruption that was earlier affecting trains between Clapham Junction and Wandsworth Town has now ended, says TfL.

The disruption was caused by animals on the railway line.

Severe delays continue on Northern Line

10:16 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Severe delays are still affecting northbound Northern Line trains between Kennington and Camden Town via Bank while TfL fixes a signal failure at London Bridge.

There is a good service on the rest of the line, and across the rest of the Tube, DLR, and Overground network.

Delays at Wandsworth Town due to animals on railway line

09:45 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Animals that were earlier on the railway between Clapham Junction and Wandsworth Town are causing delays to trains.

Alll lines towards Putney were earlier blocked due to the incident, delaying trains between Clapham Junction and Barnes.

All lines have since reopened, but National Rail says trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until around 11am.

Delays now affecting entire Northern Line

09:13 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

As well as severe delays affected northbound services on the Northern Line between Kennington and Camden Town via Bank, TfL says there are now also minor delays affecting the rest of the line.

TfL says it is currently fixing a signal failure at London Bridge, which is causing the issues.

Severe delays continue on Northern Line

08:43

Severe delays are still causing issues on the Northern Line northbound this rush-hour, on services between Kennington and Camden Town via Bank.

TfL says it is currently fixing a signal failure at London Bridge.

There is a good service on the rest of the line, and on all other Tube lines as well as the DLR and London Overground.

Commuters brand Northern Line 'utterly useless'

08:29

More commuters have been venting their frustrations at the Northern Line delays - some of them with expletives that we won’t be sharing on this live blog.

One user, named Alex Simon, has taken to X several times in the last 10 days to complain about regular delays on the Northern Line.

Following this morning’s delays, he describe the line as “utterly useless”.

“Another rush hour set of severe delays. But clearly neither of you care,” he said, addressing TfL and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Photo shows overturned van which has sparked M4 closure

08:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

As we reported earlier, a van overturned on the M4 westbound early this morning, which has left the motorway shut within Junction 5 and led to queues of heavy traffic.

Diversions are in place, via the exit and entry slip-roads.

Highways England has shared a photo that shows the overturned van, as it warned motorists to “expect delays on approach this morning”.

Commuters fume over Northern Line delays

07:56

Frustrated commuters have complained to TfL over social media, amid severe delays on the Northern Line this morning.

“TfL sort these tubes out,” wrote one X user, named Aaron.

Another, named David Boyes, wrote: “The northern line is honestly broken”.

Long delays on M4 after van crash closes motorway

07:45

There are long delays on the M4 westbound, which is closed this morning following an accident.

The motorway was shut around 4.30am after a van rolled over, says traffic monitoring website Inrix.

The road is closed westbound within Junction 5, says National Highways. A detour is in place via exit and entry slip-roads, and recovery of the vehicle is reportedly underway.

The #M4 westbound in #Berkshire within J5 (#Langley, #Slough) is now CLOSED due to an overturned box van.



Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.



Congestion is backing up along the M4 to Junction 4A for Heathrow, and back onto both sides of the M25.

There is also slow traffic on the eastbound M4 caused by motorists slowing to look at the accident.

20-minute delays between Northern Line services

07:19 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Commuters have been reporting gaps of around 20 minutes between northbound Northern Line services this morning, amid severe delays.

Passengers at Bank were earlier told trains would be arriving severely delayed and then moving on from the station at a speed of around 10mph. They were advised to travel by other routes where possible.

Several stations closed due to works

06:58 , Josh Salisbury

Several stations are closed today or not serving trains as part of long-running works.

At Caledonian Road station eastbound Piccadilly line trains will not stop until Thursday 31 October, while westbound trains will not stop from November 4 until November 21.

This is in connection with Piccadilly line upgrade work, says TfL.

Colindale station remains closed until December 2024 while station improvements take place.

Meanwhile, Kentish Town station is also closed and Northern line trains will not stop there until the end of the year, while station improvements take place.

Severe Northern Line disruption

06:45 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s travel news.

Commuters on the Northern Line have been hit with severe delays between Kennington and Camden Town northbound via Bank.

TfL says this is due to a signal failure at London Bridge.