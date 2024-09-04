London travel news LIVE: Overground chaos as signal fault halts trains between Willesden Junction and Camden Road

London Overground commuters are facing morning rush-hour chaos on Wednesday morning due to a signal fault which has suspended the service between Willesden Junction and Camden Road.

National Rail says several lines are blocked following the broken signal at Hampstead Heath with disruption expected to last until midday.

According to TfL, there is no Overground service between Willesden Junction and Camden Road while repairs are carried out.

Severe delays are being reported between Willesden Junction and Richmond/Clapham Junction and Camden Road and Stratford.

Meanwhile a faulty train at Gospel Oak means there is no Overground service between the north London station and Upper Holloway.

Follow the latest travel updates below...

London Victoria disrupted by burst water main

08:03 , Jacob Phillips

A burst water main near the railway at London Victoria is forcing trains to run at a reduced speed.

All Gatwick Express and Southern routes are running 10 minutes late due to the issue.

Disruption is expected until 10.30am.

Overground disruption expected until midday

07:30

Londoners will be hit with delays on the Overground until midday, National Rail has warned.

A fault with the signalling system at Hampstead Heath means trains running between Gospel Oak and Startford / Barking may be cancelled or revised.

No trains will operate between Willesden Junction and Camden Road while all stations between Gospel Oak and Walthamstow Queens Road will not be served.

Detectives appeal after fatal crash in Palmers Green

07:11 , Jacob Phillips

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a van in Palmers Green. Police were called at around 5.20pm on Sunday to reports of a collision between a van and a man in his 50s in Green Lanes.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and the man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police enquiries are ongoing to identify and inform his next of kin, as well as into what happened.

No arrests have been made yet.

Overground meltdown

06:58 , Michael Howie

It looks like it will be a difficult morning for thousand of commuters who rely on the Overground.

A signal fault has suspended the service between Willesden Junction and Camden Road.

The problem is also causing severe delays between Willesden Junction and Richmond/Clapham Junction and Camden Road and Stratford.

National Rail says disruption caused by the signal fault is expected to last until midday.

Good morning

06:56 , Michael Howie

Welcome to our travel liveblog on a sunny Wednesday morning.

We’ll bring you all the major updates on the trains, Tube and roads as the day progresses.