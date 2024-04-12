London travel news LIVE: Delays hit Southeastern trains through New Cross

(PA)

Disruption has hit Southeastern trains going through New Cross because of a fault with the signalling system.

The following routes are affected: London Charing Cross and Canterbury West, Crayford, Dartford, Gravesend, Hastings, Hayes , Gravesend, Orpington, Maidstone East, Sevenoaks.

On top of this, the route between London Cannon Street and Orpington/Gravesend/Dartford/Barnehurst has been disrupted.

Meanwhile, multiple Thameslink trains were brought to a standstill after a failure to the electricity at London St Pancras.

Lines between this station and London Blackfriars are still blocked, but National Rail says this is because of “a number of incidents”.

It comes after a week of tube stations being periodically shut on different days, when Customer Service Managers who are members of the TSSA union walked out on strike.

Two Tube stations were still closed early on Friday morning, after TSSA members walked out in strike on Thursday night.

Bermondsey and Borough were shut “due to the unavailability of staff” but both have since re-opened.

More updates below.

Minor delays to Piccadilly line

11:27 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to train cancellations - good service on the rest of the line.

Minor delays to Metropolitan line

11:26 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Uxbridge due to train cancellations - good service on the rest of the line.

Thameslink lines blocked between London St Pancras International and London Blackfriars

11:23 , Jordan King

This is “due to a number of incidents”.

The following routes are affected: Between St Albans and Sutton, and between Bedford and Brighton / East Grinstead / Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges, and between Cambridge and Brighton, and between Luton / West Hampstead Thameslink and Orpington / Rainham, also between Finsbury Park / Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks.

Disruption to Southeastern trains through NewCross expected to last longer

11:19 , Jordan King

Story continues

We told you earlier about the current disruption to Southeastern trains which serve New Cross.

This was supposed to have cleared up by 11am but is still an issue.

National Rail says the disruption will last until at least 1pm.

Thameslink lines re-open

10:22 , Jordan King

We told you earlier about how an electricity fault at London St Pancras brought Thameslink trains to a standstill as it blocked the route to London Blackfriars.

These lines have now re-opened but National Rail has warned that disruption may continue.

Central line no longer delayed

10:19 , Jordan King

The Central line has returned to running a good service.

London Overground no longer delayed

09:26 , Jordan King

The London Overground has returned to running a good service.

Routes affected by Thameslink disruption:

09:22 , Jordan King

We have already told you how the Thameslink line to London Blackfriars is currently blocked.

The following routes are affected:

Between St Albans and Sutton, and between Bedford and Brighton / East Grinstead / Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges, and between Cambridge and Brighton, and between Luton / West Hampstead Thameslink and Orpington / Rainham, also between Finsbury Park / Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks

Thameslink line towards London Blackfriars blocked

09:13 , Jordan King

Disruption has hit the Thameslink line because of a failure to the electricity supply at London St Pancras.

This has left the line towards London Blackfriars blocked, with trains currently at a standstill.

⚠️ We've been advised of a failure to the electricity supply at London St Pancras.



⛔ The line towards London Blackfriars is blocked, trains are currently at a stand.



ℹ️ More to follow. — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) April 12, 2024

Different part of Overground part suspended

09:00 , Jordan King

A different part of the Overground is part suspended, with no service between Wandsworth Road and Clapham Junction.

This is because of a faulty train at Wandsworth Road.

Good service on the rest of the line.

Southeastern trains delayed through New Cross

08:57 , Jordan King

A fault with the signalling system has caused disruption to Southeastern trains which run through New Cross.

The following routes are affected: London Charing Cross and Canterbury West, Crayford, Dartford, Gravesend, Hastings, Hayes , Gravesend, Orpington, Maidstone East, Sevenoaks.

On top of this, the route between London Cannon Street and Orpington/Gravesend/Dartford/Barnehurst has been disrupted.

Minor delays to Central line

08:28 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays between Liverpool Street and Leytonstone, eastbound only, due to an earlier faulty train at North Acton - good service on the rest of the line.

Overground no longer suspended

08:24 , Jordan King

The London Overground has returned to running a good service.

No more Tube stations closed by TSSA strike

08:03 , Jordan King

Throughout the week, several Tube stations have been forced shut “due to an unavailability of staff” amid Customer Service Managers walking out on strike.

Two stations - Borough and Bermondsey - were shit early this morning but they have both re-opened.

All other Tube stations are open too - except Kentish Town which is closed for engineering works.

Minor delays to Northern line

07:55 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays due to a shortage of trains.

Bermondsey Underground Station re-opens after TSSA strike

07:45 , Jordan King

The Tube station was closed “due to unavailability of staff”, after last night’s TSSA walkout, but it has re-opened now.

Minor delays to Hammersmith & City line

07:09 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays due to train cancellations.

Kentish Town Underground Station shut - but not because of TSSA strike

07:08 , Jordan King

This station is set to be closed until late summer because of engineering works on the escalator there.

Bermondsy Underground Station closed amid TSSA srtrike

07:06 , Jordan King

Bermondsy Underground Station is shut “due to an unavailability of staff” amid the TSSA walkout this week.

Borough Underground Station re-opens

07:04 , Jordan King

Borough was closed earlier this morning, “due to an unavailability of staff” but it has now re-opened.

This was one of the several disruptions caused by Customer Service Managers who are TSSA members walking out on strike this week.

Good morning

07:02 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Evening Standard’s live coverage for travel today.

Stay with us for updates on getting around the capital throughout the day.