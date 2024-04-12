London travel news LIVE: Delays hit Southeastern trains through New Cross
Disruption has hit Southeastern trains going through New Cross because of a fault with the signalling system.
The following routes are affected: London Charing Cross and Canterbury West, Crayford, Dartford, Gravesend, Hastings, Hayes , Gravesend, Orpington, Maidstone East, Sevenoaks.
On top of this, the route between London Cannon Street and Orpington/Gravesend/Dartford/Barnehurst has been disrupted.
Meanwhile, multiple Thameslink trains were brought to a standstill after a failure to the electricity at London St Pancras.
Lines between this station and London Blackfriars are still blocked, but National Rail says this is because of “a number of incidents”.
It comes after a week of tube stations being periodically shut on different days, when Customer Service Managers who are members of the TSSA union walked out on strike.
Two Tube stations were still closed early on Friday morning, after TSSA members walked out in strike on Thursday night.
Bermondsey and Borough were shut “due to the unavailability of staff” but both have since re-opened.
Minor delays to Piccadilly line
11:27 , Jordan King
There are currently minor delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to train cancellations - good service on the rest of the line.
Minor delays to Metropolitan line
11:26 , Jordan King
There are currently minor delays between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Uxbridge due to train cancellations - good service on the rest of the line.
Thameslink lines blocked between London St Pancras International and London Blackfriars
11:23 , Jordan King
This is “due to a number of incidents”.
The following routes are affected: Between St Albans and Sutton, and between Bedford and Brighton / East Grinstead / Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges, and between Cambridge and Brighton, and between Luton / West Hampstead Thameslink and Orpington / Rainham, also between Finsbury Park / Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks.
Disruption to Southeastern trains through NewCross expected to last longer
11:19 , Jordan King
We told you earlier about the current disruption to Southeastern trains which serve New Cross.
This was supposed to have cleared up by 11am but is still an issue.
National Rail says the disruption will last until at least 1pm.
Thameslink lines re-open
10:22 , Jordan King
We told you earlier about how an electricity fault at London St Pancras brought Thameslink trains to a standstill as it blocked the route to London Blackfriars.
These lines have now re-opened but National Rail has warned that disruption may continue.
Central line no longer delayed
10:19 , Jordan King
The Central line has returned to running a good service.
London Overground no longer delayed
09:26 , Jordan King
The London Overground has returned to running a good service.
Routes affected by Thameslink disruption:
09:22 , Jordan King
We have already told you how the Thameslink line to London Blackfriars is currently blocked.
The following routes are affected:
Between St Albans and Sutton, and between Bedford and Brighton / East Grinstead / Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges, and between Cambridge and Brighton, and between Luton / West Hampstead Thameslink and Orpington / Rainham, also between Finsbury Park / Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks
Thameslink line towards London Blackfriars blocked
09:13 , Jordan King
Disruption has hit the Thameslink line because of a failure to the electricity supply at London St Pancras.
This has left the line towards London Blackfriars blocked, with trains currently at a standstill.
⚠️ We've been advised of a failure to the electricity supply at London St Pancras.
⛔ The line towards London Blackfriars is blocked, trains are currently at a stand.
— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) April 12, 2024
Different part of Overground part suspended
09:00 , Jordan King
A different part of the Overground is part suspended, with no service between Wandsworth Road and Clapham Junction.
This is because of a faulty train at Wandsworth Road.
Good service on the rest of the line.
Southeastern trains delayed through New Cross
08:57 , Jordan King
A fault with the signalling system has caused disruption to Southeastern trains which run through New Cross.
The following routes are affected: London Charing Cross and Canterbury West, Crayford, Dartford, Gravesend, Hastings, Hayes , Gravesend, Orpington, Maidstone East, Sevenoaks.
On top of this, the route between London Cannon Street and Orpington/Gravesend/Dartford/Barnehurst has been disrupted.
Minor delays to Central line
08:28 , Jordan King
There are currently minor delays between Liverpool Street and Leytonstone, eastbound only, due to an earlier faulty train at North Acton - good service on the rest of the line.
Overground no longer suspended
08:24 , Jordan King
The London Overground has returned to running a good service.
No more Tube stations closed by TSSA strike
08:03 , Jordan King
Throughout the week, several Tube stations have been forced shut “due to an unavailability of staff” amid Customer Service Managers walking out on strike.
Two stations - Borough and Bermondsey - were shit early this morning but they have both re-opened.
All other Tube stations are open too - except Kentish Town which is closed for engineering works.
Minor delays to Northern line
07:55 , Jordan King
There are currently minor delays due to a shortage of trains.
Bermondsey Underground Station re-opens after TSSA strike
07:45 , Jordan King
The Tube station was closed “due to unavailability of staff”, after last night’s TSSA walkout, but it has re-opened now.
Minor delays to Hammersmith & City line
07:09 , Jordan King
There are currently minor delays due to train cancellations.
Kentish Town Underground Station shut - but not because of TSSA strike
07:08 , Jordan King
This station is set to be closed until late summer because of engineering works on the escalator there.
Bermondsy Underground Station closed amid TSSA srtrike
07:06 , Jordan King
Bermondsy Underground Station is shut “due to an unavailability of staff” amid the TSSA walkout this week.
Borough Underground Station re-opens
07:04 , Jordan King
Borough was closed earlier this morning, “due to an unavailability of staff” but it has now re-opened.
This was one of the several disruptions caused by Customer Service Managers who are TSSA members walking out on strike this week.
Stay with us for updates on getting around the capital throughout the day.