London travel news LIVE: Elizabeth line, Northern Line and Heathrow Express hit by severe delays during rush hour

The Elizabeth line has been hit by severe delays (Ross Lydall)

Thousands of Londoners are facing a difficult commute on Wednesday morning as a signalling fault has affected the Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express.

National Rail has warned trains between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5 may be delayed or cancelled.

Transport for London also warned there were severe delays between Hayes & Harlington and Heathrow Terminals on the Elizabeth line while it fixes a signal failure at Heathrow Terminals 2&3.

Elsewhere, commuters on the Northern Line were dealing with severe delays between Morden to Kennington due to a customer incident.

Severe delays on the Central Line

09:24 , Jacob Phillips

There are severe delays on the Central Line between Leytonstone and Epping and minor delays on the rest of the line due to earlier signal failure, TfL has warned.

AI could help save lives at stations as TfL prioritises trials of new tech on platforms

08:26 , Jacob Phillips

Transport for London (TfL) is “prioritising work” on new artificial intelligence (AI) technology aimed at keeping passengers safe on station platforms.

The technology is already being trialled on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) platforms at Custom House station, and comes after similar systems were recently tested at Willesden Green Underground station.

At Custom House, the experimental technology uses security camera footage which is analysed by a “visual recognition system that rapidly detects and identifies objects on the rails while ignoring the movement of trains”, according to the DLR’s operator, Keolis Amey Docklands.

The detected objects could include people jumping onto the tracks either on purpose or by accident. The system alerts control centre staff if they may need to intervene.

TfL is ‘prioritising work’ on new technology to improve safety on station platforms (Ross Lydall)

TfL promises end to delays caused by train shortages on the Piccadilly Line

07:22 , Jacob Phillips

Delays and overcrowding caused by the part-closure of the Piccadilly line should start to ease by the “end of January”, Transport for London has promised.

Problems with worn-out wheels have caused a dire shortage of trains on the line, with only 60 of the 86 trains in the Piccadilly line fleet able to be used on Tuesday.

But TfL chiefs hope to have 70 trains repaired and back in service in the next two to three weeks, meaning the western end of the line between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge can be reopened.

This will have a hugely beneficial impact on the rest of the line as it will mean more trains per hour, especially at peak times, which will reduce overcrowding.

Our Transport Editor Ross Lydall has been to one of the Tube’s depots to find out more. Read the full story here or watch the video below.

Traffic over the Dartford Crossing after crash

07:07 , Jacob Phillips

The M25 is blocked and there are long delays due to a crash.

Traffic was stopped at 6.45am to move vehicles and clear debris following the collision on the clockwise side of the road between Junction 2 (Darenth Interchange) and Junction 3 (Swanley Interchange).

Congestion has built up back over the Dartford Crossing.

All stopped at 6.45am to move vehicles and clear debris.

Thameslink services hit by delays

07:02 , Jacob Phillips

A fault with the signalling system between London St Pancras International and West Hampstead is causing issues on Thameslink services.

Fewer trains are able to run on the line towards St Albans City. Services running to or from London St Pancras International and West Hampstead will be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 11am.