London travel news LIVE: Paddington chaos as power failure hits Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express

Major disruption at London Paddington due to electricity fault on Elizabeth Line (Katrina Mirpuri )

Passengers at London Paddington are facing major travel disruption due to an electricity fault.

All lines between London Heathrow and Paddington have been closed as of 7am today, as engineers work to establish the cause of the fault.

The disruption is affecting Great Western, Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line services and is expected to last until 2pm today.

Passengers have been advised to use other London Underground services, as well as local buses, Docklands Light Railway and Thameslink to complete their journey.

National Rail has urged passengers not to travel on the affected routes and to check for updates before they travel.

Trains running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour, they said.

This is a live travel blog with updates to follow.

09:06 , Megan Howe

Passengers have been advised to take alternative services to avoid disruption on the Elizabeth Line.

Tickets can be used at no extra cost via the following routes:

Services to Heathrow Express operating every 30 minutes

08:59 , Megan Howe

National Rail has said services between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5 will be operating every half an hour.

Passengers have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys as trains will be operating at a reduced frequency.

Due to an incident outside our control, we would like to inform our passengers that Heathrow Express services are currently running at a reduced frequency. Please allow for extra travel time. Current service information can be found here: https://t.co/YYbJsgSKSq pic.twitter.com/9MXhfHDgA0 — Heathrow Express (@HeathrowExpress) January 28, 2025

All lines blocked between London Paddington and Heathrow due to electricity fault

08:52 , Megan Howe

National Rail has said all lines between between London Heathrow and Paddington have closed since 7am today.

An electricity fault is impacting Great Western, Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line services.

Dozens of trains have been cancelled and delayed by up to an hour, as engineers work to establish the cause of the fault.

More updates to follow.