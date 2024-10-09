London travel news LIVE: Person hit by train shuts routes between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport

Trains to Liverpool Street have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train (Standard)

A person has been hit by a train in north London causing major disruption.

The incident happened between Tottenham Hale and Broxbourne and all lines have been closed to allow the emergency services to carry out their work safely, National Rail has said.

Trains running between the stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 70 minutes. Greater Anglia and Stansted Express services are expected to have severe delays until 9.30am.

Elsewhere on Wednesday morning commuters faced severe delays between Kennington and Camden Town via Bank due to a signalling failure.

Delays hit several tube lines

08:21 , Jacob Phillips

There are delays on several tube lines on Wednesday morning.

Transport for London has said there are minor delays between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone in the Bakerloo Line due to an earlier signal failure at Oxford Circus.

There are also minor delays on the Central Line between Hainault and Woodford via Grange Hill while TfL fix a track fault at Buckhurst Hill.

TfL said the District Line has also been hit by minor delays between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway due to train cancellations.

Finally, the Circle Line has been hit by minor delays in a clockwise direction due to an earlier faulty train at Sloane Square.

Person hit by train in north London

08:16 , Jacob Phillips

A person has been hit by a train between Tottenham Hale and Broxbourne, closing all lines between the stations.

National Rail has warned trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 70 minutes while the emergency services carry out their work.

Major disruption is expected through rush hour until 9.30am.

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch.