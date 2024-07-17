London travel news LIVE: Overground disruption at Richmond continues as Tube suffers delays

The Tube has been hit with a string of delays during rush-hour on Tuesday evening with the Piccadilly, Jubilee and London Overground affected.

Meanwhile disruption continues on the London Overground at Richmond after an earlier incident at Kew Gardens.

“Lines have now reopened following a problem that needed investigating at Kew Gardens,” National Rail said.

“Trains running between Richmond and Gunnersbury may still be cancelled or revised whilst service recovers.”

Disruption is expected until 9pm.

Follow the latest updates below...

Live coverage ends

Tuesday 16 July 2024 20:11 , Miriam Burrell

That’s all for today’s coverage. Please check back in tomorrow.

Good night.

London Overground to Richmond disrupted

Tuesday 16 July 2024 17:40 , Miriam Burrell

Lines have now reopened following a problem that needed investigating at Kew Gardens.

But trains running between Richmond and Gunnersbury may still be cancelled or revised whilst service recovers.

Disruption is expected until 9pm.

Several delays to Tube lines during rush-hour

Tuesday 16 July 2024 17:39 , Miriam Burrell

There are severe delays on the Jubilee, Piccadilly and London Overground lines this evening.

There are minor delays on the Central and Metropolitan lines.

Trains unable to run District Line

Tuesday 16 July 2024 15:12 , Jacob Phillips

There is no service on the District Line between Turnham Green and Richmond while Network Rail fix a signal failure at Richmond. There are also severe delays on the Central Line following a faulty train at Mile End.

There are still long waits on the Piccadilly Line due to an earlier signal failure at Oakwood. The issue has been causing disruption throughout Tuesday.

Routes disrupted between Battersea Park and London Victoria

Tuesday 16 July 2024 15:07 , Jacob Phillips

Routes between Battersea Park and London Victoria have been hit by delays due to an “operational incident,” National Rail has said.

Some lines are blocked and services between the stations will be delayed until around 3.45pm.

Trains cancelled due to Kew Gardens invetigation

Tuesday 16 July 2024 15:02 , Jacob Phillips

A problem currently under investigation at Kew Gardens is causing disruption to journeys through the station, National Rail has said.

Trains running between Richmond and Willesden Junction could be cancelled or revised and disruption is expected until 5pm.

South Western Railway hit by delays

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:46 , Jacob Phillips

South Western Railway services between London Waterloo and stations such as Guildford, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central have been hit by delays.

A signaling problem between Guildford and Woking has disrupted journeys and may cancel some services.

Trains may be delayed by up to 20 minutes until 4pm.

Central and Piccadilly lines still facing severe delays

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:00 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Severe delays are persisting on the Central Line eastbound, and across the Piccadilly Line.

There is now a good service on all other lines, says TfL.

Trains halted on Piccadilly Line again

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:08 , Jacob Phillips

Trains have been stopped on the Piccadilly Line again following a signal failure.

There is no service between Cockfosters and Arnos Grove while Transport for London fix the issue at Oakwood.

Trains from Euston hit by 30 minute delays until end of the day

Tuesday 16 July 2024 10:59 , Jacob Phillips

Trains running between Euston and stations such as Birmingham New Street, Milton Keynes Central and Crewe have been hit by long delays until the end of the day.

A points failure between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central is causing disruption to services running between the stations.

Trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Trains to Euston hit by 30 minute delays

Tuesday 16 July 2024 09:46 , Jacob Phillips

Trains running between Euston and stations like Birmingham New Street, Milton Keynes Central and Crewe have been hit by long delays.

A points failure between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central is causing disruption to services running between the stations.

Trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 10am.

Trains running again on Piccadilly Line but still severe delays

Tuesday 16 July 2024 09:20 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are running again on the Piccadilly Line following a signal failure at Oakwood.

But there are still severe delays due to the issue.

Trains unable to run on sections of the Metropolitan and Piccadilly Lines

Tuesday 16 July 2024 08:36 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are unable to run on sections of the Metropolitan and Piccadilly Lines.

Services are not running between Chalfont & Latimer and Amersham and while Transport for London fix a failure at Chorleywood. There are severe delays on the rest of the line.

There is also currently no service between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters on the Piccadilly Line, as well as between Cockfosters and Kings Cross westbound, while Transport for London fix a signal failure at Oakwood.

Severe delays on the Metropolitan Line

Tuesday 16 July 2024 08:23 , Jacob Phillips

There are severe delays on the Metropolitan Line between Moor Park and Amersham as well as between Moor Park and Chesham, while Transport for London fix a failure at Chorleywood.A faulty train at Baker Street is also causing minor delays on the Metropolitan, Hammersmith & City, and Circle lines.

Piccadilly Line hit by delays due to flooding

Tuesday 16 July 2024 08:17 , Jacob Phillips

The Piccadilly Line has been hit by severe delays due to flooding caused by heavy rain at Wood Green.

There is also no service on the tube line between Cockfosters and King’s Cross westbound due to a signal failure at Oakwood.