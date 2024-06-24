London travel news LIVE: Protester climbs railway bridge near Waterloo cancelling trains and halting traffic

A protester has climbed a key railway bridge near London Waterloo causing disruption to trains and traffic.

The demonstrator climbed up onto the structure at around 7.45am on Monday morning after using a ladder he had brought with him, a witness told the Standard.

National Rail has warned that trains between Charing Cross and London Bridge may be delayed or revised until 3pm, with trains slowly running past the protester.

York Road is closed both ways between Chicheley Street and Waterloo Road due to the incident, travel data site Inrix reports.

Pictures at the scene show a large area around the bridge are cordoned off with emergency services at the scene.

Read the latest updates below

Disruption from Waterloo protest expected until 3pm

12:10 , Jacob Phillips

A protest on a railway bridge near London Waterloo is expected to disrupt services for at least three hours.

Trains have been disrupted between London Charing Cross and Hayes, Dartford, Sevenoaks, Gravesend, Hastings, Ashford International, Ramsgate and Dover Priory.

National Rail has warned that services will be disrupted until 3pm.

Trains diverted to other stations due to protest near London Waterloo

12:01 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are being diverted to other stations after a disruption on a railway bridge near London Waterloo.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Trains are being disrupted while the emergency services respond to a trespasser near to the railway between Waterloo East and Charing Cross.

"This is one of the busiest parts of the network and some services are being diverted to other London stations to reduce delays and congestion.

"Southeastern customers who have been delayed by more than 15 minutes should claim Delay Repay compensation on their website."

Police called to person in 'precarious position' at railway bridge

11:53 , Jacob Phillips

The British Transport Police said they were called to York Road to reports of a person in a “precarious position” on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to the railway bridge over York Road and near Waterloo underground station at around 7.33am today (24 June) following reports of a person in a precarious position.

“The incident is ongoing, and officers are in attendance alongside colleagues from other emergency services.”

Bank Station reopens after fire alert

11:41 , Jacob Phillips

Bank Station has reopened following a fire alert, Transport for London has said.

Some services at the station were stopped while the issue was dealt with. Trains are now running again on the DLR and Waterloo & City Line.

✅ Bank station has re-opened.https://t.co/e54kIpK9xq — TfL Access (@TfLAccess) June 24, 2024

Trains able to run slowly past protester

11:36 , Jacob Phillips

Trains have been slowly passing a protester on a key railway bridge near London Waterloo.

The protester has been on the structure for over three hours, National Rail has confirmed.

A large banner strapped to the side of the bridge, which goes over York Road, said: “Ombudsman needed, homeless are cash cow, Gov 2 Billion charities, 100's millions we have no voice. Abuse. Negligence. Lies. Theft. Harm.”

There's a protester on the railway bridge that links London Charing Cross and Waterloo East. Police have cordoned off the road. Passers-by seem very nonplussed and are mostly going about their business. One man saw the sign and said "Fair enough" before he went on his way. pic.twitter.com/8HtZ3YHhRi — Matt Capon (@MattLCapon) June 24, 2024

Waterloo & City Line stopped by fire alert

11:18 , Jacob Phillips

There is currently no service on the Waterloo & City Line while Transport for London respond to a fire alert at Bank.

The issue has also halted DLR trains between Bank and Shadwell.

Blackwall Tunnel to close southbound for three nights this week

11:16 , Jacob Phillips

The Blackwall Tunnel will close southbound for three nights this week ahead of another weekend closure.

TfL said the closure from 11pm to 5am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday was needed for works on a new road layout for the new Silvertown Tunnel.

The Blackwall Tunnel will also be closed between Saturday June 29 to Monday, July 1.Read more about the closures here.

Disruption on 'one of the busiest parts' of network, Southeastern says

11:13 , Jacob Phillips

Southeastern have confirmed their trains have been disrupted by the protest.

A spokesperson for Southeastern said: "Services are being disrupted while the emergency services respond to a trespasser near to the railway between Waterloo East and Charing Cross.

"This is one of the busiest parts of the network and there is congestion on several routes. Some services are being diverted to other London stations to reduce delays.

"Anyone delayed by more than 15 minutes should claim Delay Repay compensation on our website."

Protest banner demands ombudsman for homeless

11:09 , Jacob Phillips

A witness at the scene near London Waterloo has described how a protestor hung a banner on the bridge, demanding an ombudsman for the homeless.

Pictures of the scene show the banner describing the homeless as a “cash cow” adding “we have no voice”.

Police have reportedly left the protester on the bridge and he has been speaking to the emergency services.