London travel news LIVE: Railway track fire sparks 'major disruption' to London Bridge and Overground trains

A fire on the railway tracks in south-east London has shut all lines in the area sparking major disruption.

The blaze next to the track near Brockley brought trains to a standstill between Sydenham and New Cross Gate on Tuesday morning.

Network Rail has warned the fire has damaged cables that supply electricity to the railway, causing heavy disruption to trains between London Bridge and Crystal Palace

London Overground services are only running between New Cross Gate and Highbury & Islington.

Meanwhile Southern and Thameslink services running through the area may be cancelled or diverted to and from London Victoria.

Heavy disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Major disruption to trains in south London until the end of the day

08:10 , Jacob Phillips

Train services in south London will be heavily disrupted until the end of the day, National Rail has warned.

All lines remain closed between Sydenham and New Cross Gate while the emergency services attend to a fire on the railway near Brockley Station.

Minor delays on the Elizabeth line

08:06 , Jacob Phillips

Commuters on the Elizabeth line have also been hit by delays on Tuesday morning.

There are delays on the line between Maidenhead and Reading while Transport for London fix a signal failure at Twyford.

TfL has said there is a good service on the rest of the line.

Overground trains unable to run in south London

07:43 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are unable to run on the London Overground in south London due to a fire.

There is no service between New Cross Gate and Crystal Palace and West Croydon due to the blaze near Brockley.

Transport for London has told customers that tickets are being accepted on the Tube and there is a good service on the rest of the Overground.

Fire has damaged electricity supply

07:30 , Jacob Phillips

The lineside fire near Brockley Station has damaged cables that supply electricity to the railway.

Sharing a photo of the fire, Network Rail apologised and warned that the fire will cause huge delays throughout the busy rush hour period.

The London Fire Brigade are currently on site dealing with the blaze.

🔥 Alongside our friends @LondonFire, our teams are currently on site near Brockley Station, dealing with a lineside fire.



⚡️The fire has damaged the cables that supply the electricity to the railway and the signalling equipment, meaning train services are heavily disrupted in…

Fire near railway causing huge delays across south London

07:26 , Jacob Phillips

A fire next to the railway tracks near Brockley Station has stopped trains running in the area.

The major disruption is affecting Thameslink and Southern services that run between East Croydon / Norwood Junction and London Bridge.

National Rail has warned that a “significant fire” is affecting lineside cabling between Norwood Junction and London Bridge.