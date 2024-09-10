London travel news LIVE: Rotherhithe Tunnel closed due to 'technical problems' with ‘no expected resolution time'

The Rotherhithe Tunnel is shut to motorists (Phillip Perry / Geograph)

Rotherhithe Tunnel was closed on Tuesday following “technical problems” - with TfL unable to say when it was likely to reopen.

The sudden closure left motorists facing long delays crossing the Thames, with traffic monitor Inrix.com saying the tunnel is shut in both directions with “no estimate for reopening”.

Responding to a post from a customer on X, TfL said: “Engineers have been tasked to the location to investigate as a priority.

“However, we are unable to confirm an expected resolution time at the moment.”

The closure is causing congestion to the A13 through Shadwell and Whitechapel, and Jamaica Road towards central London through Bermondsey.

It appears to be having a knock-on effect on other Thames crossings, with delays being reported on the approaches to the Blackwall Tunnel and Tower Bridge.

Meanwhile major disruption is affecting Southeastern trains between Grove Park and Bickley in south-east London, and Kent.

National Rail warns the disruption is expected to last until around 3pm.

Follow latest updates below...

Severe delays on Metropolitan Line

14:10 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are severe delays on the Metropolitan Line between Moor Park and Chesham, says TfL, due to an earlier obstruction on the track.

The next departure from Chesham will be at approximately 2.30pm, it says. There is a good service on the rest of the line.

'No expected resolution time' for Rotherhithe Tunnel closure, says TfL

14:01 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

TfL is yet to provide an official statement on the ongoing Rotherhithe Tunnel closure, but has provided some updates on the situation on X.

Responding to a query from one passenger, it said: “Engineers have been tasked to the location to investigate as a priority. However, we are unable to confirm an expected resolution time at the moment.”

Engineers have been tasked to the location to investigate as a priority. However, we are unable to confirm an expected resolution time at the moment.

^GR — TfL (@TfL) September 10, 2024

Tower Bridge busier than usual amid Rotherhithe Tunnel closure

11:44 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Traffic is heavier than usual on Tower Bridge, as motorists use other Thames crossings amid the Rotherhithe Tunnel closure.

Congestion is backing up on either side of the Thames on the approach to Tower Bridge, says traffic monitoring system Inrix.

Traffic is also heavier than usual in the Blackwall Tunnel in east London.

Major disruption between Sevenoaks and south east London

11:14

National Rail is reporting major disruption between Sevenoaks and Bickley/Grove Park in south east London, after a fault was found during a track inspection at Petts Wood.

Urgent repairs to the railway means all lines are currently closed, it says.

“Trains are unable to run between Sevenoaks and Grove Park / Bickley and will be diverted where possible via Bat & Ball until approximately 12pm.” it says.

“There is currently no estimate for when the line will reopen at present. Therefore, major disruption is expected to continue until 3pm.”

Southeastern services to and from London Cannon Street and Charing Cross are being affected.

Thameslink services are no longer being affected by the disruption.

West Ham station shut due to fire alert

10:50 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

West Ham DLR Station has been shut while TfL responds to a fire alert.

There is currently a good service operating on all Underground lines, as well as the DLR and Overground.

Blackwall Tunnel extra busy amid Rotherhithe closure

10:37 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Blackwall Tunnel appears to be congested this morning, as increased traffic is forced to use the river crossing while Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed.

Traffic monitoring system Inrix says traffic is tailing back on both sides of the river.

Rotherhithe Tunnel shut due to 'technical issues'

10:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to our live blog.

The A101 Rotherhithe Tunnel is currently closed in both directions due to “technical problems”.

There are delays tailing back on the approach to the tunnel in each direction, according to traffic monitoring website Inrix.

On the north side of the river, congestion is tailing back to the A13 through Shadwell and Whitechapel, while on the south side it is tailing back to Jamaica Road into town through Bermondsey.

No estimate for a reopening has yet been given.