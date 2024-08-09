London travel news LIVE: Rush hour Tube and train chaos after trespasser on tracks at Willesden Green

Passengers are facing rush hour chaos on the Tube network on Friday after a trespasser on the tracks at Willesden Green.

Both the Metropolitan Line and Jubilee Lines are part suspended due to the incident.

While Chiltern Railways cancelled all services in and out Marylebone station indefinitely due to the incident.

There is also chaos elsewhere on the transport network with a points failure between London Bridge and London Blackfriars, meaning the line is blocked.

There are also severe delays on the Bakerloo Line due to a signal failure at Charing Cross.

Bakerloo Line part suspended

08:45 , Matt Watts

There is no service on the Bakerloo Line between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone and severe delays on the rest of the line due to a signal failure at Charing Cross, Tranpsort for London said.

Tickets will be accepted on local buses.

Chiltern Railways suspend trains in and out of Marylebone station

08:41 , Matt Watts

Chiltern Railways have suspended trains in and out of Marylebone station this morning due to a ‘police incident’ at Willesden Green, that TfL have described as a trespasser on the tracks.

National Railways have said “police are dealing with an incident near the railway in the London Marylebone area. As a result of this, all lines are blocked. Trains running to / from these station may be cancelled or revised.

“Major disruption is expected until 09:00.”

Tube lines part suspended due to trespasser at Willesden Green

08:33 , Matt Watts

There is no service from Wembley Park to Aldgate on the Metropolitan Line due to a trespasser at Willesden Green.

The same incident has meant there is no service between West Hampstead and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line.

It also means delays on the rest of the lines.