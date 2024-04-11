London travel news LIVE: Several Tube stations remain closed after strike as Overground also disrupted

Stock image of a closed Tube station (PA Archive)

Several London Tube stations remain closed on Thursday morning because of a shortage of staff after a strike.

Hyde Park Corner, Southwark, and Tower Hill remain closed to passengers after Wednesday’s TSSA strike.

It comes as the London Overground has been hit with delays between Chingford and Liverpool Street due to a trespasser on the track.

TfL said the incident at Clapton had severely delayed the service, but there was good service on the rest of the line.

Southern trains running from London Victoria to Havant and Brighton are also disrupted after a “failure of the electrical supply” closed some lines.

Overground and Stansted Express delays after trespass incident

07:19 , Josh Salisbury

There are delays on the Overground between Liverpool Street and Chingford / Cheshunt / Enfield Town due to an earlier trespasser on the track at Clapton.

Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street and Hertford East / Cambridge / Ely services are also affected, as is the Stansted Express between London Liverpool St and Stansted Airport.

Southern services hit by power failure

07:08 , Josh Salisbury

Southern trains running from London Victoria, Havant and Brighton are disrupted over a failure of the electricity supply.

This has closed some lines, with passengers being warned that trains running between these stations may be cancelled.

Disruption is expected until 11am.

Passengers are being advised to not travel in the area between Horsham, Barnham and Worthing.

Which Tube stations are closed this morning?

07:05 , Josh Salisbury

Seven Tube stations are closed this morning due to a shortage of staff, TfL says.

These are: Hyde Park Corner, Manor House, Mornington Crescent, Southwark, Tower Hill, Tufnell Park and Warwick Avenue.

Separately, Kentish Town remains closed due to escalator repairs.