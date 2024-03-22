London travel news LIVE: Traffic at standstill after M25 crash near Epping

Traffic builds between junctions 26 and 27 on the M25 (Traffic Cameras)

The M25 has been closed from J27 (Epping / M11) to J26 (Waltham Abbey / A121) after a crash involving a lorry.

There is congestion on both sides of the motorway and all vehicles have been stopped just after the Bell Common Tunnel.

No major rail delays are being reported.

There is a good service on the rest of the Underground network, Transport for London has said.

M25 closed from J27 (M11) to J26 (A121)

13:11 , Will Mata

Thw M25 has been closed and traffic is stationary from J27 (Epping / M11) to J26 (A121 / Waltham Abbey).

The incident in north, east London, occured after a crash involving a lorry.

Inrix data shows the traffic has stopped just after the Bell Common Tunnel.

Everything is at a standstill as of 1.10pm.

Central line now reporting minor delays

12:44 , Will Mata

Minor delays due to train cancellations have now led to the Central line experiencing minor delays - Transport for London has said.

All other lines are now operating a good service.

Delays still being shown on the M25

12:21 , Will Mata

Data from Inrix shows traffic to still be heavy on the M25 after an earlier crash.

The build up is shown between junctions 10 and 11 after the collision between the car and the lorry.

Traffic had stopped on A2 due to police incident

11:44 , Will Mata

Traffic has been released on the A2 eastbound in Kent between the A227 (Gravesend) and M2, National Highways has said.

“Delays remain in the area but should start to ease,” a statement added.

On Friday morning, the motoway had been brought to a halt due to a police incident. Long queues then formed.

This incident is now clear, and traffic has been released on the #A2 eastbound in #Kent between the #A227 (#Gravesend) and #M2.



Delays remain in the area but should start to ease.



Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/sYmS2CVDIQ — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) March 22, 2024

Weekend closures on the A21

11:26 , Will Mata

Motorists heading into the south east have been warned about A21 closures into Kent this weekend.

There will be weekend closures in the Tonbridge area from 8pm to 6am with further disruption next week.

Details below.

⚠️ Weeknight closures (8pm - 6am) on the #A21 #Tonbridge Bypass #Morleys rbt to Vauxhall Interchange for surveys & veg clearance:

📅 Mon 25 to Weds 27 Mar / Tues 2 & Weds 3 Apr – northbound

📅 Thurs 4 & Fri 5 Apr / Mon 8 to Weds 10 Apr – southbound

More ➡️ https://t.co/vC88V7oE8E — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) March 22, 2024

Minor delays on the Bakerloo line

10:59 , Will Mata

There are minor delays on the Bakerloo line this morning, Transport for London has said.

A shortage of trains has led to the link experiencing some disruption.

TfL has not said when it expects to resolve the issue.

Traffic eases on M25 near Potters Bar following crash

10:48 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Traffic is moving normally again on the M25 anticlockwise near Potters Bar following this morning’s crash, says traffic monitoring system Inrix.

Minor delays on Victoria Line

10:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Earlier severe delays on the Victoria Line, caused by late-finishing engineering works, have now been downgraded to minor delays.

The TfL says there are also minor delays on the Central and Bakerloo lines due to a shortage of trains, but a good service on all other lines.

Traffic queuing for three miles after M25 crash

09:17 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A lane of the M25 anticlockwise is closed in north London following a crash near Potters Bar.

Three miles of traffic is queuing following the collision, which involved a lorry and a car, says traffic monitoring system Inrix.

The traffic is tailing back between junction 25 for the A10 (Enfield) and junction 24 for A111 Stagg Hill (Potters Bar).

No Southeastern trains from Cannon Street or via Greenwich this weekend

09:03 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

No Southeastern trains will run from London Cannon Street or via Greenwich tomorrow or on Sunday, says National Rail, due to engineering works.

Severe delays on Victoria Line

08:06 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s travel live blog.

It’s bad news this morning for those using the Victoria Line, which is experiencing severe delays due to the late finishing of engineering works.

TfL says there are also minor delays on the Central Line due to the ongoing train shortage, but there is a good service on the rest of the Underground network.