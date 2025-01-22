London travel news LIVE: Southeastern trains cancelled due to 'urgent railway repairs' at Beckenham Junction

Southeastern trains are cancelled due to the broken rail at Beckenham Junction (Jeremy Selwyn)

Commuters are facing disruption on the railways today with a key line through south-east London closed amid “urgent repairs” to the track.

A large number of Southeastern trains into London Victoria, Charing Cross and Blackfriars have been cancelled due to the problem at Beckenham Junction.

National Rail says a broken rail was discovered by inspectors during an inspection of the track and the disruption may not be resolved until 4pm today.

Other train services also faced delays this morning, including London-bound routes running through Richmond due to a signalling fault.

Today’s disruption comes as the country braces for yet more travel woes as Storm Eowyn brings strong wind and rain to parts of the UK this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday which means delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Latest London travel roundup for Wednesday

10:40 , Tamara Davison

Commuters face quite a lot of disruption this morning particularly across train routes heading into London.

Here’s the latest:

Train delays on routes travelling through Beckenham Junction until 16:00 due to urgent rail repairs.

Delays of up to 15 minutes and diversions to trains travelling through Richmond until 12:00 due to signal faults.

Some delays on the Metropolitan line due to a faulty train.

Severe delays on the Circle and District lines.

No major travel updates for London roads this morning.

Richmond train routes resume normal service after hours of travel chaos

12:15 , Tamara Davison

National Rail has confirmed that Richmond train services are now back to normal after a morning of delays.

“Trains are now operating as normal following a fault with the signalling system at Richmond earlier today,” they said in a statement.

Amber and yellow weather warnings issued across UK

12:14 , Tamara Davison

The Met Office has announced amber and yellow weather warnings for most of the country on Friday and Saturday as Storm Eowyn sweeps through.

However the strongest winds are expected to impact the country overnight, so it’s unclear how this will affect commutes on Friday.

Despite this, motorists are being encouraged to plan ahead and give themselves ample time if they need to travel during the storm.

Train disruption at Richmond continues

11:20 , Tamara Davison

National Rail has said that travel disruption is expected at Richmond until 1pm today.

Although the earlier signal fault appears to have been resolved, there’s been a knock-on effect on upcoming rail services.

There may still be delays of up to 15 minutes.

Serious delays on the A3 in Wandsworth

11:12 , Tamara Davison

Serious delays are being reported on the A3 near Wandsworth due to utility works over a burst water main.

There are temporary signals in operation at Upper Richmond Road to facilitate repairs, which is contributing to traffic.

TfL reports that delays are expected and urges motorists to consider different routes.

North Circular near Newham Way closed due to vehicle fire

11:10 , Tamara Davison

The northbound North Circular Road (Northbound) at the junction of Newham Way has been closed due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are being used to use an alternative route to avoid delays.

Plan ahead for weekend travel during Storm Éowyn

11:05 , Tamara Davison

People across the UK are reminded that there may be travel disruption this Friday and Saturday as the first storm of 2025 sweeps in.

The capital may be rocked by 50mph wind and heavy rain, which could lead to delays on the capital’s transport network.

As always, plan ahead and check the latest service updates to ensure a smooth journey.

Road closures in East London due to house fire

10:50 , Tamara Davison

Crews are currently tackling a house fire in #EastHam.



Part of the first floor and the loft are alight.



Transport analytics company Inrix is reporting that roads have been closed at the site of a house fire in East Ham.

Boundary Road is currently closed both ways between Sutton Court Road and A124 Barking Road.

A detour is currently in operation but traffic seems to be coping well.

It comes as 40 fire fighters and 6 fire engines attend a house fire, with part of the first floor and the loft alight.

Delays cleared on London Underground's Circle line

10:50 , Tamara Davison

A good service has now resumed on the Circle line after severe delays earlier today.

Minor delays still remain on District and Metropolitan lines, while there’s part closures on the Piccadilly line.

Severe delays continue on Circle line clockwise

10:35 , Tamara Davison

Severe delays are still being reported on the Circle line clockwise due to an earlier faulty train.

Only minor delays are now impacting the District and Metropolitan lines.

Good services on all other London Underground lines.

Delays expected into the late afternoon at Beckenham Junction

10:30 , Tamara Davison

Southeastern routes impacted this morning may face delays until 16:00 today.

National Rail confirmed this morning that “urgent repairs” to the track were needed, which prompted a shake up in today’s rail schedule.

Although the issue was meant to be resolved by 12pm, staff have now confirmed delays will continue until just before rush hour.

Lines reopen at Richmond but delays still expected

10:20 , Tamara Davison

National Rail has released another update confirming that lines have now reopened following signal faults earlier today.

This morning routes between Reading / Windsor & Eton Riverside / Farnham / Shepperton / Strawberry Hill and London Waterloo faced delays due to the technical issues.

While the issue has been resolved, there may still be delays for the next few hours.

“Lines have now reopened following a fault with the signalling system at Richmond earlier this morning,” said National Rail.

“Whilst normal service resumes, trains running between these stations may still be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 12:00.

As a reminder, you can still use your ticket at no extra cost on London Underground and bus services.

Severe delays on the Circle and District lines

10:00 , Tamara Davison

London Underground has confirmed that there are severe delays being reported on the Circle and District lines.

On the Circle line, passengers can expect delays clockwise due to an earlier faulty train at Cannon Street.

District line passengers face severe between Tower Hill and Earl's Court, westbound. However there is a good service across the rest of the line.

Severe delays on the Metropolitan line

09:55 , Tamara Davison

Severe delays are being reported on London’s Metropolitan line due to a faulty train at Finchley Road.

TfL has confirmed there is a good service on the rest of the line, and passengers impacted by disruption can use valid tickets on London buses and Chiltern Railway.

Ongoing rail disruption at Richmond now expected until 12:00

09:45 , Tamara Davison

(Daniel Lynch)

Delays will likely continue to disrupt Richmond rail services until at least midday.

This comes as teams work to fix a signalling issue that is forcing trains to travel at a slower speed.

Road delays expected as fire services attend East London house fire

09:38 , Tamara Davison

Residents near Boundary Road in East Ham may be impacted by road diversions as six fire engines attend the site of a house fire.

There are more than 40 firefighters on site, according to the latest reports.

For more updates, check the London Fire Brigade’s reporting of the fire below.

How to check onward train travel today

09:35 , Tamara Davison

A quick reminder for anyone impacted by this morning’s train delays: you can check your journey through National Rail’s real-time Journey Planner.

London-bound services through Richmond face diversions

09:20 , Tamara Davison

Some London services travelling through Richmond will be diverted via Hounslow, National Rail has confirmed.

Based on live departures, it looks like most London Waterloo services leaving the station will be delayed.

Services departing after 10am remain unaffected but this might change.

Number of London-bound Southeastern trains cancelled

09:10 , Tamara Davison

Passengers are being advised to check their routes and allow extra time for travel this morning after a number of train lines are rocked by delays.

For people passing through Beckenham and into central London, here’s the latest cancellations:

9:05 to London Victoria

9:09 to Orpington

9:20 to London Victoria

9:35 to London Victoria

9:39 to Orpington

9:50 to London Victoria

Delays on the M25 near Dartford

08:55 , Tamara Davison

There are reports of queueing traffic for about five miles on the M25 clockwise near the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

This was due to a stalled van reported on the route earlier this morning.

This may add up to 20 minutes to people’s travel time.

Part closures on the Piccadilly Line this morning

08:49 , Tamara Davison

There are part closures on the Piccadilly Line this morning due to “ a shortage of Piccadilly line trains.”

This means there is no service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge.

Passengers are encouraged to use the Metropolitan Line for the rest of their journey.

Revised services announced on Southeastern routes

08:37 , Tamara Davison

Services running between Victoria and Orpington will be reduced to two trains an hour as rail repair continues.

There will also be a diversion on the route, calling at Denmark Hill and Shortlands.

Disruption is expected to continue until 12:00.

Train delays at Richmond of up to 15 minutes

08:25 , Tamara Davison

Following the disruption at Beckenham, National Rail has now confirmed delays in services near Richmond.

Live updates said: “A fault with the signalling system at Richmond means that trains must run at a reduced speed on the line towards Clapham Junction. As a result, trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.”

Delays can be expected until 10am.

National Rail passengers encouraged to use bus services

08:15 , Tamara Davison

Due to ongoing rail repair near Beckenham Junction, National Rail is urging passengers to allow extra time this morning.

Passengers are also being reminded that there are alternative travel options including buses and London Underground trains.

According to National Rail:

“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on:

London Underground between London Victoria and BrixtonLondon Buses between Brixton and ShortlandsSouthern services between London”

Southeastern train routes CANCELLED

07:59 , Tamara Davison

National Rail has warned: “Southeastern services running through Beckenham Junction may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.”

Train cancellations from Beckenham Station include:

8:05 to London Victoria

8:20 to London Victoria

8:23 to London Blackfriars

8:24 to Orpington

Some trains appear to still be in operation but passengers should expect routes travelling into London to be busier than usual.

Stay tuned for live travel updates from London

07:54 , Tamara Davison

Good morning, and welcome to The Standard’s live travel coverage this Wednesday.

There is a lot of rail disruption this morning while National Rail deals with an “urgent repair” of railway tracks near Beckenham Junction.

A number of cancellations have been confirmed across Southeastern routes travelling into central London.