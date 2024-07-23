London travel news LIVE: Seven Sisters station shut due to 'police incident'

Trains are unable to stop at a key north London station while police respond to an incident.

Emergency services were called to Seven Sisters station on Tuesday morning, with passengers only able to exit the station.

Earlier a points failure was disrupting Southern trains through west London.

National Rail said the issue meant trains running between Shepherd’s Bush and Watford Junction will be cancelled or terminated at, or started from, the west London station.

Meanwhile the London Overground continues to be partly suspended with no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

The closure has been put in place for engineers to repair a 150-year-old bridge in Hackney between Downs Park Road and Bodney Road. It is scheduled to last until Sunday, August 4.

Blood and first aid kit seen on floor at scene

10:57 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A blue tent is covering one entrance of Seven Sisters station, says our reporter Jacob Phillips who is at the scene.

A blue sheet has also been placed over stairs that lead down into the station.

First aid kits can be seen on the stairs by the entrance, while there is blood on the floor, as well as blue gloves.

Huge police response pictured

10:48

Users on X have shared photos from the scene.

Reports of a Stabbing at Seven Sisters station this morning — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 23, 2024

At least 17 emergency vehicles at scene

10:40 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

In one photo seen by the Standard, at least 17 emergency vehicles including ambulances and police response cars can be seen parked up by the station.

Seven Sisters station currently 'exit only'

10:39 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

TfL is still saying Seven Sisters Station is “open for exit only” while police respond to the incident.

Photos show police tent and trauma team at scene

10:35 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Photos seen by the Standard show a blue police tent at the scene, as well as a London Ambulance Service trauma response unit.

The Met has confirmed British Transport Police (BTP) is leading this incident.

Both BTP and the ambulance service have been approached for information.

Reports of 'huge cop presence' at Seven Sisters station

10:20 , Jacob Phillips

There are reports of “a huge cop presence” at Seven Sisters station as police respond to an incident.

A picture sent to the Hackney Gazette shows over 15 emergency vehicles at the scene.

Severe delays on the Elizabeth Line

10:16

There are currently severe delays between Paddington and Heathrow Terminals / Reading due to a customer incident at Ealing Broadway.

Trains running through west London again

09:24 , Jacob Phillips

Lines have reopened following a signal failure in west London.

The issue, between East Croydon and Watford Junction, had caused services to terminate or start from Shepherd’s Bush, adding 20 minutes to journey times.

National Rail said trains may still be cancelled or revised.

ℹ️ #ShepherdsBush - Lines have now reopened following a points failure between Shepherds Bush and Watford Junction. However, whilst service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled or revised. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 23, 2024

Trains unable to stop at Seven Sisters station due to 'emergency incident'

09:18 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are currently unable to stop at Seven Sisters station due to the emergency services dealing an incident, National Rail has said.

ℹ️ INFO - #SevenSisters - Trains are currently unable to call at Seven Sisters due to the emergency services dealing with an incident. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 23, 2024

Minor delays on London Overground and Circle Line

08:59 , Jacob Phillips

There are currently minor delays anticlockwise due to a faulty train at Mansion House on the Circle Line.

Elsewhere there are minor delays between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside also due to a faulty train.There is also no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford due to planned engineering work.

Points failure stops trains in west London

08:57 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are unable to run through west London after a points failure.

Southern said trains are unable to stop at Watford Junction, Harrow & Wealdstone and Wembley Central due to the issue.

Trains that usually run from East Croydon and Watford Junction, will terminate early at Shepherd's Bush.

The issue is expected to add 20 minutes to journey times.