London travel news LIVE: Stansted airport and Paddington 'do not travel' warnings after Storm Bert

Damage from Storm Bert has brought major issues for London rail services on Monday.

Do not travel warnings have been issued on a number of services from Paddington and from London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport.

Oweing to multiple fallen trees damaging electrical overhead wire between Broxbourne and Audley End, train services between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport are subject to severe delays, alterations and cancellations .

Damage to the electrical overhead wires between Broxbourne and Stansted Airport and Audley End means that trains are currently unable to run between these stations, and will be cancelled. Greater Anglia do not expect to be able to run trains between Broxbourne and Cambridge, including Stansted Airport, until 2pm.

People are also being warned not to travel on any services operated by Great Western Railway, including those from London Paddington.

Southern Railway has warned of a number of services that will be cancelled or revised.

Follow the latest London travel updates below.

Key Points

Do not travel warning issued for London Stansted train services

Great Western Railway tells passengers all services are disrupted

Travel chaos hits West Coast mainline services from Euston amid flooding

London Underground avoids the worst disruption

08:13 , Tom Davidson

Across the London Underground the only issues on the lines are on the Northern line, where there are minor delays due to an earlier signal systems failure.

Major train company tells passengers: Do not travel

07:56 , Josh Salisbury

Great Western Railway, which operates key routes to and from the west of England and Wales has told passengers not to try and travel on any of its services.

In an update on Monday morning, GWR said: “GWR has suspended train services on all key routes after flooding and fallen trees have blocked access at key locations on the Great Western network.

“We're sorry for the disruption to journeys. Network Rail and GWR teams are working hard across the network and will carry out inspections to reopen lines as quickly as possible.

“Disruption is expected to last until at least the end of the day on Monday.

“Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL and check for the latest updates at GWR.com.”

Do not travel on key Paddington services, passengers warned

07:32 , Josh Salisbury

A ‘do not travel’ warning has been issued for key routes to and from London Paddington amid the Storm Bert chaos.

Commuters are being told to avoid services running on the following routes:

- Penzance to London Paddington

- Newport, Bristol Parkway to London Paddington

- Bristol Temple Meads, Swindon, Reading to London Paddington.

Flooding has closed the line in several places between Reading and Plymouth and further sites are likely to flood through the day.

Great Western Railway said it cannot guarantee any alternative route for their services between London and the West of England - meaning they cannot guarantee that any given journey on that route remains feasible for the remainder of the day.

It’s a similar story on the routes to/from London Paddington and South Wales and routes to/from Paddington and Worcester.

West Coast mainline services to Euston hit due to flooding

07:25 , Josh Salisbury

There is major disruption to West Coast mainline services to and from Euston this morning due to flooding on the tracks caused by Storm Bert.

Passengers have been warned of major disruption between Milton Keynes and Rugby, hitting trains through the area.

All trains have been suspended through Northampton due to severe flooding caused by the River Nene bursting its banks, National Rail has warned.

It comes after a combination of the storm and a power cut left passengers locked outside of Euston on Sunday night in a bid to avoid a dangerous crowd crush.

Flooding on the tracks in Northampton due to Storm Bert (@networkrailWCML)

Raft of Southern commuter services cancelled

07:17 , Josh Salisbury

Southern Railway has warned of delays and cancellations this morning due to Storm Bert.

It has advised passengers to check before they travel, saying: “Southern will be running fewer trains during this morning.”

Among the services already hit are:

No Southern service to and from Watford Junction until after 10am with the first service from Clapham Junction being the 10:39 departure, and the first from Watford Junction being the 11.52am departure

Hourly service between London Bridge and Beckenham Junction until after 10am, meaning fewer services between Tulse Hill and London Bridge

Hourly service between Epsom Downs and London Victoria until after 10am

Cancellation to some peak time services meaning fewer trains on routes from Selhurst and Norbury into London Victoria as well as routes into London Bridge and Victoria from Sutton.

Do not travel warning affecting Stansted Airport

07:02 , Matt Watts

A do not travel warning has been issued between Broxbourne and Audley End and Stansted Airport.

Owing to multiple fallen trees damaging electrical overhead wire between Broxbourne and Audley End, train services between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport are also subject to severe delays, alterations and cancellations.

Major disruption is expected until approximately 2pm.