London travel news LIVE: Thameslink trains hit by 'major disruption' due to broken rail near Hatfield

A broken rail near Hatfield is causing “major disruption” to Great Northern and Thameslink services between Finsbury Park and Stevenage on Monday morning.

National Rail says trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

The problem is affecting the two separate routes via both Welwyn Garden City and Hertford North.

Disruption is reported to include Great Northern and Thameslink services on the Peterborough, Cambridge and Kings Lynn routes.

