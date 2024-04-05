London travel news LIVE: Train drivers strike begins; Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express hit with delays

Parts of the country have no train services on Friday because of a fresh strike by drivers in a long-running pay dispute.

Members of Aslef at Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern have walked out, mounting picket lines outside stations.

All five train operators said they are not running any services, with passengers urged not to attempt to travel.

Aslef boss Mick Whelan said outside Euston station: "We've done 17 pay deals in the last 12 months across all sectors, nations and regions - freight, open-access, Elizabeth line, and Tube.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan doing media interviews on the picket line at Euston train station (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

"And yet we only have a problem with one place and the place we have a problem with is the Westminster Government, who are interfering with our pay deals with the private companies we work for."

Meanwhile, a freight train derailment in West Ealing, west London is causing delays and cancellations to Great Western Railway, Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express services.

Lines reopened shortly before 12.30pm, but disruption is expected until the end of the day.

The disruption is also causing delays on the Elizabeth Line.

Tube services to Wembley Park and Wembley Central stations are operating normally amid today’s strike, but Wembley Stadium station is closed.

England Women are playing Sweden at Wembley at 8pm tonight. Wembley Park Underground station will be operating as usual.

The Gatwick Express service is not running. Luton airport will also be affected, with no East Midlands Railway trains from St Pancras today.

Lines reopen after derailment but delays expected until end of day

12:17 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

National Rail says lines have now reopened after a freight train derailed at West Ealing.But rail services are expected to be delayed until the end of the day.

National Rail said on X: “As service recovers, trains running between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport / Reading may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted.”

Commuter's frustration over strike action

12:05 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

One commuter who couldn’t get to work this morning because of Aslef strikes said he was not aware of the action until he arrived at the station and found his train was cancelled.

Saif, 20, a software engineer who did not give his surname, said: “I arrived and tried to get my train but I didn’t know there was a strike today.

“It caused a lot of problems in people’s plans for the day.”

West Ealing disruption now expected until 5pm

11:49 , Will Mata

National Rail has said that disruption on lines through West Ealing could now last until 5pm.

The projected all clear has been shifted back three hours from the previous estimate of 2pm.

Lines became blocked around 6.30am after an incident involving a freight train becoming derailed.

Delays of 60 minutes on M2 in Kent

11:23 , Will Mata

There are currently six miles of congestion on the M2 eastbound between Sittingbourne and Faversham.

One of two lanes is closed after a collision and there are delays of 60 minutes.

There has been a further collision on the #M2 eastbound between J5 and J6 near #Stockbury #Sittingbourne heading towards #Faversham



The inside lane (of 2 lanes) is closed



Delays of 60 minutes; 6 miles of congestion on the approach



Vehicle recovery has arrived at scene pic.twitter.com/PFlzZFxksG — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) April 5, 2024

Disruption after Ealing freight train derailing now expected until 2pm

10:36 , Will Mata

Disruption between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport / Reading is expected to last until 2pm.

The disruption was caused by a freight train which derailed in West Ealing area.

Trains are otherwise being cancelled and delayed.

The scene of a freight train derailment in West Ealing, west London, which has blocked some lines between Reading and Paddington, causing delays and cancellations (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Government hits back at continued Aslef strikes

10:25 , Will Mata

Members of Aslef at Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern walked out on Friday, mounting picket lines outside stations.

All five train operators said they are not running any services, with passengers urged not to attempt to travel.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said the union had called for talks after announcing renewed mandates for industrial action, highlighting that train drivers have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Aslef is the only rail union continuing to strike, targeting passengers and preventing their own members from voting on the pay offer that remains on the table.

"Having resolved disputes with all other rail unions, the Transport Secretary and rail minister have ensured that a pay offer is on the table - taking train drivers' average salaries from £60,000 up to £65,000."

Transport Secretary Mark Harper (PA Wire)

Photos: Delays after train derails in Ealing

10:23 , Will Mata

A freight train derailment in West Ealing, west London has blocked some lines between Reading and Paddington, causing delays and cancellations. Here are some photos from the scene:

Severe delays on Bakerloo line

10:10 , Will Mata

There are severe delays between Elephant & Castle and Queen's Park on the Bakerloo line due to an earlier faulty train.

There is a good service on the rest of the line, Transport for London said at around 10am.

There are also severe delays on the Elizabeth line.

Train derailment at West Ealing

10:06 , Will Mata

A freight train derailment in West Ealing, west London has blocked some lines between Reading and Paddington, causing delays and cancellations.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "At around 6.10am this morning, a freight train derailed while travelling into the sidings at West Ealing.

"There were no injuries and we closed the adjacent lines to assess that it was safe for trains to pass.

"One of the lines has now reopened to passenger trains and a team is on site to assess the situation with the freight train and whether the second adjacent line can be safely reopened.

"Trains between London Paddington and Reading may be cancelled, delayed or revised while we deal with the incident.

"Passengers are advised to check their journey with National Rail Enquiries before travelling."

Whelan: 'We have the support of the public more than you think'

09:44 , Will Mata

Aslef's general secretary has said the British public supports striking train drivers "more than you might think" as the union began its three-day series of rolling strikes.

Speaking in front of striking train drivers at Euston station, Mick Whelan told the PA news agency: "We've had people shaking their hands, hooting their horns and waving at us.

"We haven't had one disgruntled person come up to this line yet."

He said "there isn't a household in the country with someone in the public sector or private sector" that has not had someone go on strike or "fight for a cost-of-living (pay) increase".

Mr Whelan added: "There's far greater empathy and sympathy from the travelling public than you might believe."

The union boss said the "cost-of-living crisis created by the economic ineptitude of the Tories that have been in power for 14 years" meant all earners, regardless of salary, were entitled to ask for pay rises.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan on the picket line at Euston train station in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Sadiq Khan grateful that Tube strikes have been called off

09:07 , Will Mata

The Mayor of London shared his thoughts yesterday.

England Women to play at Wembley despite strike

09:04 , Will Mata

England will play Sweden tonight at Wembley Stadium - despite the station of the same name being closed.

The Lionesses will kick off at 8pm and Wembley Park Underground station will be in use.

The England women will play Sweden (The FA via Getty Images)

08:51 , Will Mata

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has said the strike on Friday is necessary because train drivers have not had a pay rise in five years.

Speaking outside Euston station, the union boss defended the move which will see five train companies not run.

"We've done 17 pay deals in the last 12 months across all sectors, nations and regions - freight, open-access, Elizabeth line, and Tube," Mr Whelan said.

"And yet we only have a problem with one place and the place we have a problem with is the Westminster Government, who are interfering with our pay deals with the private companies we work for."

Mr Whelan said the union's primary issues were with the "bad faith" train operators who refuse to negotiate because of "political dogma" and the Government who "don't care".

He added: "What they want to do is rip up every term and condition we've got."

Mr Whelan said the union "hadn't been offered any reform" but companies wanted to take away sick pay and other employee benefits.

"None of that makes any of the trains run any quicker or better - and (train operators) are so uninformed and inept at what they do," he said.

Update to Elizabeth line

08:39 , Will Mata

There are still severe delays on the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Reading / Heathrow Airport.

Transport for London has now said that there are minor delays between Abbey Wood and Whitechapel while mechanics fix a faulty freight train in the West Ealing area.

There is a good service on the rest of the line and London Underground is accepting tickets.

Traffic queuing on A40

08:22 , Will Mata

There is queueing traffic on A40 into Alperton from the Greenford Flyover to the A406 (Hanger Lane Gyratory System).

The delay follows a crash along the section.

Part closure of the Northern line

08:09 , Will Mata

The Northern line is partly closed until April 11 with no service between Golders Green and Edgware due to planned engineering works.

Replacement buses will operate. For full details, visit https://tfl.gov.uk/

Tube strikes called off

08:01 , Will Mata

Planned strikes by London Underground drivers have been called off.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on Monday April 8 and Saturday May 4.

Ross Lydall has the full story here.

Piccadily line is part suspended

07:49 , Will Mata

The Piccadily line is currently part suspended.

Transport for London has said there is no service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge.

The operator is fixing a points failure at Uxbridge.

Thre is a good service on the rest of the line.

Heavy traffic after crash on M25

07:44 , Will Mata

There is currently heavy traffic on the M25 anticlockwise from J29 (for Romford and Basildon) to J28 (for Brentwood and the A12).

There is now around 3km of traffic on the anticlockwise section.

Severe delays on Elizabeth Line

07:28 , Matt Watts

Transport for London are warning there are severe delays between Paddington and Reading / Heathrow Airport while work is done to fix a faulty freight train in the West Ealing area. There is reportedly a good service on the rest of the line.