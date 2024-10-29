London travel news LIVE: Elizabeth line rush-hour disruption as signalling fault hits Waterloo trains

Net gains: 4G and 5G is available in the Elizabeth line tunnels (TfL)

Commuters using the Elizabeth line are facing disruption after a broken down train shut lines early on Tuesday morning.

National Rail says that lines have reopened following the breakdown at Custom House, but disruption is expected to continue until 8.30am.

Flooding at Waterloo Station has also shut the Waterloo & City Line - the key commuter service that connects Waterloo and Bank.

Severe delays were also being reported on the District and Piccadilly lines.

The District Line was suspended between Turnham Green and Richmond, and the Piccadilly line between Acton Town and Heathrow/Uxbridge, following the late finish of engineering works.

Meanwhile the London Overground, there is no service between Sydenham and Crystal Palace, and between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction.

Meanwhile a fault with the signalling system between Vauxhall and London Waterloo is causing disruption to South Western Railway services for a second successive day.

London Overground part-closed and hit with delays

07:17 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

London Overground is shut between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction and between Sydenham and Crystal Palace due to planned engineering work that has been taking place since Saturday.

There are also minor delays on the line between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt / Chingford / Enfield Town while Network Rail fixes a signal failure at Liverpool Street.

Severe delays on Piccadilly and Elizabeth lines

07:03

There are severe on the Elizabeth Line between Whitechapel and Abbey Wood while TfL fixes a faulty train at Custom House.

There are also severe delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge following a late finish of engineering work.

Flooding shuts Waterloo and City Line

07:02 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Waterloo and City Line - the key commuter service which connects Bank and Waterloo - is totally closed this morning due to flooding at Waterloo, says TfL.

The Waterloo and City Line - the key commuter service which connects Bank and Waterloo - is totally closed this morning due to flooding at Waterloo, says TfL.

Delays and closures on multiple TfL lines

07:01 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to The Standard's live blog.

There are delays and closures on multiple TfL lines this morning.

We’ll be bringing you everything you need to know.