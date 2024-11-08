London travel news LIVE: Tube and Overground meltdown as TfL network hit with multiple suspensions

Tube services have been hit with major disruption on Friday (PA Archive)

Commuters are facing huge disruption on the Tube and Overground on Friday morning.

By 7.55am, as many as four different lines were either suspended or partially suspended.

The Circle line is shut due to a signal failure at Whitechapel, which also sparked severe delays on the District line.

The same problem has caused the Hammersmith and City line to be suspended between Liverpool Street and Barking.

Meanwhile the Central line is partially suspended between Loughton and Epping due to a “security alert”.

The London Overground has been hit with two partial suspensions: between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to a track fault at Kensington (Olympia), and between Sydenham and West Croydon after a points failure at Norwood Junction.

Follow the latest developments below...

Signal failure at Whitechapel leads to meltdown

08:41 , Matt Watts

The Circle, District, and Hammersmith and City line have all been plunged into chaos by a signal failure at Whitechapel.

The fault, which is understood to still be fixed, has led to the suspension of the Circle Line, severe delays on the District Line and the part suspension of the Hammersmith and City line between Liverpool Street and Barking.

The disruption has led to a miserable start to the day for commuters.

Disruption on London Overground until at least 10.30am

08:29 , Matt Watts

More on the part suspension and severe delays on London Overground this morning.

A broken rail in the Kensington Olympia area means train have to run at a reduced speed.

As a result of this, trains between Watford Junction / Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction may be delayed by up to 15 minutes, cancelled or revised.

Disruption is expected until 10.30am

Disruption to Southeastern services to and from London Victoria

08:25 , Matt Watts

A fault with the signalling system at London Victoria means some lines are blocked, according to National Rail.

As a result, trains may be delayed or revised. This is expected until at least 10am.

Some services will be diverted to other London stations to ease congestion.

Some services between Orpington and London Victoria will be diverted to/from London Blackfriars.

Services between Gravesend and London Victoria will be diverted to/from London Cannon Street.

Crowded platforms at Earls Court amid Tube disruption

08:20 , Matt Watts

An image posted online has show the busy platforms at Earls Court amid the disruption on the District and other lines.

“Bit crowded” 😂🤣still at Earls Court Station just now😳 - several lines (circle, Hammersmith,overground, central line, all having had issues earlier. Think district and circle line haven’t fully recovered. And yes: so glad to have had the Elizabeth Line available today as well! pic.twitter.com/POznxRij2N — Matthias Mueller 💙 🇩🇪🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MatthiasMuell15) November 8, 2024

Circle Line suspension

08:15 , Matt Watts

There is major disruption on the Circle Line as a signal failure at Whitechapel has ground the line to a halt.

Rush-hour Tube meltdown

08:04 , Michael Howie

Commuters heading into the office are suffering a miserable start to the day with several Tube lines either suspended or partially suspended.

Good morning

08:03 , Michael Howie

Welcome to the Standard’s coverage of travel news this Friday morning.