London travel news LIVE: Vehicle fire shuts M25 in Kent causing 10-mile tailback

Jacob Phillips
·1 min read
A vehicle fire has closed a section of the M25 (National Highways)
A vehicle fire has closed a section of the M25 (National Highways)

The M25 in Kent was closed on Monday morning due to a vehicle fire, causing hour-long delays during rush hour.

All three lanes on the M25 clockwise were shut following the incident at Junction 3 (Swanley). One of the three lanes in an anti-clockwise direction was also closed

By 9am, traffic was queueing ten miles back over the Dartford Crossing.

The road has since been reopened.

See latest updates below.

M25 reopens after vehicle fire

09:13 , Jacob Phillips

The M25 has reopened after a vehicle fire in Kent.

Queues are now an hour-long following the incident in Swanley.

Congestion has built up to the north side of the Dartford Crossing.

Minor delays on the London Overground and Northern Line

08:47 , Jacob Phillips

There are minor delays on the London Overground between Willesden Junction and Stratford due to a faulty train.

There are also minor delays on the Northern Line due to a shortage of trains.

Long delays on M25 due to vehicle fire

08:43 , Jacob Phillips

There are long delays on the M25 in Kent due to vehicle fire.

Traffic has been stopped at Junction 3 (Swanley) following the incident.

