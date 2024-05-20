London travel news LIVE: Vehicle fire shuts M25 in Kent causing 10-mile tailback

A vehicle fire has closed a section of the M25 (National Highways)

The M25 in Kent was closed on Monday morning due to a vehicle fire, causing hour-long delays during rush hour.

All three lanes on the M25 clockwise were shut following the incident at Junction 3 (Swanley). One of the three lanes in an anti-clockwise direction was also closed

By 9am, traffic was queueing ten miles back over the Dartford Crossing.

The road has since been reopened.

Long delays on M25 due to vehicle fire

08:43 , Jacob Phillips

There are long delays on the M25 in Kent due to vehicle fire.

Traffic has been stopped at Junction 3 (Swanley) following the incident.