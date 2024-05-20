London travel news LIVE: Vehicle fire shuts M25 in Kent causing 10-mile tailback
The M25 in Kent was closed on Monday morning due to a vehicle fire, causing hour-long delays during rush hour.
All three lanes on the M25 clockwise were shut following the incident at Junction 3 (Swanley). One of the three lanes in an anti-clockwise direction was also closed
By 9am, traffic was queueing ten miles back over the Dartford Crossing.
The road has since been reopened.
See latest updates below.
M25 reopens after vehicle fire
09:13 , Jacob Phillips
The M25 has reopened after a vehicle fire in Kent.
Queues are now an hour-long following the incident in Swanley.
Congestion has built up to the north side of the Dartford Crossing.
Minor delays on the London Overground and Northern Line
08:47 , Jacob Phillips
There are minor delays on the London Overground between Willesden Junction and Stratford due to a faulty train.
There are also minor delays on the Northern Line due to a shortage of trains.
Long delays on M25 due to vehicle fire
08:43 , Jacob Phillips
There are long delays on the M25 in Kent due to vehicle fire.
Traffic has been stopped at Junction 3 (Swanley) following the incident.
Traffic remains stopped on the #M25 clockwise within J3 #Swanley due to a vehicle fire.
Lane 3 (of 3) is also closed on the anti-clockwise carriageway within J3.
Long delays remain on approach, please allow extra time time for your journey.
Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/l1rNevbI6e
— National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) May 20, 2024