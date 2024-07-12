London travel news LIVE: Waterloo services hit by delays due to track safety inspection

South Western Railway services have been hit by delays

Commuters travelling between Waterloo and southwest London have been hit by delays as a safety inspection is carried out on the railway.

Some lines towards Wimbledon have been blocked while the inspection is carried out between the Clapham Junction and Vauxhall.

South Western Railway services have been cancelled or delayed by 15 minutes, with disruption expected until midday.

Elsewhere on the network the Victoria Line has been hit by severe delays due to engineering works finishing late.

A faulty signal at Camden Road has also created minor delays on the London Overground between Stratford and Richmond.

Teenagers break Guinness World Record after completing London Tube Challenge with two hours to spare

08:07 , Will Mata

There were no delays for these guys!

A group of eight teenagers have broken a Guinness World Record after completing the London Tube Challenge nearly two hours quicker than the previous best.

The friends, aged 16 to 17, visited all 272 stations on the London Underground in 18 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds.

Maryam Kara has the full story here.

Diesel spill affects 10 miles of road out of London into Surrey

08:03 , Will Mata

A diesel spill on the A24 is still affecting a 10 mile section of road around Leatherhead bypass, two days after the incident.

Roads have been closed in the area since Tuesday night when a lorry shed some of its fuel on roads around Dorking and Leatherhead.

The impact has also seen delays around the Cobham services, both directions on the M25.

Pimlico station back in action but delays on Victoria line

07:56 , Will Mata

There are severe delays on the Victoria line on Friday morning.

Engineering work means trains are running with disruption from Walthamstow Central down to Brixton.

Pimlico station had been closed but is now back open, TfL has said.

The Tube stop had been closed due to a shortage of staff.

Trains delayed out of Waterloo into south west of London

07:46 , Will Mata

Trains out of Waterloo to the south west of London are being impacted on Friday morning.

Due to a safety inspection of the track between Vauxhall and Clapham Junction some lines towards Clapham Junction are blocked.

“Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled,” National Rail said.