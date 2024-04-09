London travel news LIVE: Fresh Tube strike fears as Aslef walkout causes widespread train misery

London Overground services are expected to be disrupted until 7pm on Monday - as commuters also face train strike chaos.

National Rail says severe delays are affecting services between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction, while Network Rail fix a points failure at Kensington (Olympia).

All lines have reopened but trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised until around 7pm, it warns.

It comes as trains were brought to a standstill on Monday because of another strike by drivers in their long-running pay dispute.

Members of Aslef walked out for the third strike in the past four days, crippling services, especially in East Anglia and the South East.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has warned multiple times throughout Monday’s walkout that members will continue striking until they reach an agreement they are satisfied with.

“We will keep going as long as the people behind me tell us they want to keep going,” he told Sky News.

He also said: “We don’t want another dispute but at this moment in time, it is very much heading along that line again.”

The strike has hit c2c, Gatwick Express, Greater Anglia, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway, Great Northern and Thameslink.

Aslef is embroiled in a near two-year long dispute over pay, with no sign of a breakthrough and no talks planned.

It also came on out on Monday that strike action by customer service managers at London Underground will go ahead on Wednesday and Thursday, but this is unlikely to affect services.

We are bringing you live updates throughout the day.

To see how each train line is affected by strikes today:

c2c

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia

Stansted Express

Great Northern

Southern

South Western Railway

Thameslink

Significant disruption expected following rail strikes

06:51 , Jacob Phillips

National Rail has warned there could be significant disruption to train services across the country following Monday’s strike action.

Commuters could feel the knock-on impact of the strike on Tuesday with further problems caused by the overtime ban.

No service on the Northern Line between Golders Green and Edgware

06:55 , Jacob Phillips

There is no service between Golders Green and Edgware on the Northern Line due to planned engineering works.

Replacement buses are in place until Thursday when the works are expected to finish.