London travel news LIVE: Chaos across rail network as rush-hour trains hit by communications fault

Commuters at a Waterloo station platform during morning rush hour (AFP via Getty Images)

Multiple train companies are facing disruption on Friday morning due to a fault with an onboard communication system.

National Rail is saying services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

Southeastern trains are also affected.

National Rail says trains are delayed because of a “nationwide fault with onboard ‘GSMR’ radio system that allows communication between train drivers and signal operators”.

It is warning that trains across the network are likely to suffer delays starting their journeys while some may be cancelled.

Chaos expected until 'at least midday'

08:23 , Matt Watts

A further update has been issued by National Rail and it suggests the disruption caused by the communications system fault will continue for a number of hours.

Highlighting services from Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network - it said they may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised, and the disruption was expected to continue until 12pm.

ℹ️#GTRDisruption - There is a nationwide fault with the train's onboard communication system. As a result, services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

We expect this to continue… — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) December 6, 2024

Moorgate-Finsbury Park trains 'getting back to normal'

07:41 , Michael Howie

Trains are returning to normal following a fault with the radio system between Moorgate and Finsbury Park.

However National Rail says trains may still be cancelled or delayed.

Update on rail disruption

07:39 , Michael Howie

National Rail has issued an update on the communication glitch disrupting the train network this morning.

It has added South Western Railway to the list of affected operators.

Travellers are urged to check before they head off on the National Rail real-time journey planner.

Suspension on the Overground network

07:12 , Michael Howie

There is no service on the Mildmay line between Stratford and Willesden Junction due to a track fault at Gospel Oak, says TfL. The rest of the line is severely delayed.

The same issue is causing severe delays on the Suffragette line.

Rail network suffers glitch

07:08 , Michael Howie

There’s some potentially ominous news for rail travellers...

National Rail says a nationwide onboard communication fault is disrupting services across multiple networks.

Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink are all affected, it reports.

It says: “Trains are delayed because of a nationwide fault with onboard "GSMR" radio system that allows communication between train drivers and signal operators.

“As a result, trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of this fault and some may not be able to travel at all.”

It says Elizabeth line services between Reading and Heathrow are also impacted.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one.

Good morning

07:01 , Michael Howie

Welcome to our coverage of travel news on this blustery Friday morning.

We’ll keep you posted on all the major developments as the day progresses.