London trust forced to cancel almost all non-emergency care as pathology staff stage major strike

King’s College Hospital was among those affected by the cyber attack (Andy Hepburn/PA) (PA Archive)

Thousands of patients are facing having their procedures cancelled as a major strike forces an NHS trust to stop almost all non-emergency care, The Independent can reveal.

Staff working for Synnovis, a pathology provider to NHS hospital and GP services in south London, are set to stage a strike over pay disputes next week.

In an email to all staff this week Kings College Hospital Foundation Trust, seen by The Independent, the hospital warned they will have to cancel the vast majority of non-emergency procedures.

The email said: “With no resolution to the dispute in sight, we need to work the basis that the strikes will ahead...we have now decided to cancel the vast majority of non-urgent outpatient and elective activity.”

It added that even with the cancelled care pathology services will be under “significant pressure” and asked staff to only request essential blood tests.

The Synnovis staff who are striking also provide services to Guy’s and St Thomas Foundation Trust and GP services across six boroughs.

Hundreds of staff working for the private provider, who voted in March for strike action, have said they face threats of redundancy and unsafe staffing levels from Synnovis.

The action comes as hospitals across the country are also battling a “tidal wave” of flu admissions to hospitals.

One source told The Independent the impact on services would be “huge” and worse than the cyber attack on Synnovis last year which led to thousands of patient operations and appointments being cancelled, including urgent planned care. Sources said all services, including GP and Guy’s and St Thomas Foundation Trust, will have to cancel care next week.

Kings College Hospital Foundation Trust said: “Trade union Unite has announced that its members at pathology supplier Synnovis are to strike from 16 to 20 December. Synnovis processes tests, such as blood tests, which are important for many treatments and procedures.

“The strike action will significantly impact services run by the Trust. This includes services at King’s College Hospital, Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington Hospital, plus some services at Beckenham Beacon and Queen Mary’s Hospital, Sidcup.”

Guy’s and St Thomas Hospital Foundation Trust said the strike action will “significantly impact services run by the Trust”, including at, Guy’s Hospital, St Thomas’ Hospital, Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital, and Harefield Hospital

Staff at Synnovis, represented by Unite the Union, voted in favour of taking strike action in March this year.

In a statement announcing next week’s strike Unite said: “Staff are furious at how the privatised supplier of pathology services has been treating them during a restructure and with threats of redundancy, downgrading and unsafe staffing levels.

“Over 500 members of Unite are deeply unhappy and concerned over such a move. Job cuts will lead to a deterioration of pathology services across London and a loss of jobs as staff leave due to poor working conditions. The current and proposed staffing levels are insufficient to meet regulatory requirements which will put patients and staff wellbeing at risk.

“Synnovis was a victim of a cyber attack in June 2024. This has had an alarming impact on staff who have been forced to work additional hours and without access to essential computer systems for months while the attack has been dealt with.”

Synnovis has been contacted for comment. In a statement when the strikes were announced last week, a spokesperson said: “Synnovis continues to explore every avenue of resolution, including the involvement of ACAS, and remains deeply disappointed that Unite has chosen to proceed with strike action.

“We are grateful for the dedication of colleagues who will be continuing to provide care and essential pathology testing services during the strikes. We recognise the impact these strikes will have on patients, service users and partners, and apologise to everyone affected.”