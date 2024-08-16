Which London Tube stations are closing this weekend?

A Victoria Line underground train at Highbury and Islington Station in north London (PA) (PA Archive)
It's time to find out what TfL closures are scheduled from Friday to Sunday now that the weekend is upon us.

Like most weekends, TfL will be performing necessary maintenance, thus certain stations will be partially or completely closed.

Use the TfL app or website to stay up to date with the most recent updates for the London Underground.

Here’s everything we need at the moment.

Friday, August 16

No closures are expected on this day.

Saturday, August 17

Piccadilly line

Wood Green to Cockfosters service is unavailable from Saturday, August 17, from 6am, to Sunday, September 1. PL5, the replacement bus service, travels through Bounds Green, New Southgate (for National Rail), Arnos Grove, Southgate, and Oakwood on its daily route between Wood Green and Cockfosters. You can take the N91 bus during Night Tube hours.On Saturday, August 17, there will be no service between Kings Cross St Pancras and Cockfosters from about 12:30am until 6am. Replacement buses will be available.

From August 17 to September 1, there will be no service operating between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge. Use the services provided by the Metropolitan line instead.

London Overground

On August 17, London Overground will not be operating between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

The L3 replacement bus service travels through Clapton, St James Street, Walthamstow Central, Wood Street, and Highams Park on its route from Hackney Downs to Chingford.

Waterloo & City line

Only from 6am to 12.30am, Monday through Friday, is service available. On Saturdays, Sundays, and public/bank holidays, there is no service.

Sunday, August 18

London Overground

On August 18, Hackney Downs to Chingford will be closed. Between Hackney Downs and Chingford, the L3 replacement bus service travels via Clapton, St James Street, Walthamstow Central, Wood Street, and Highams Park.

There will also be no service between Sydenham and Crystal Palace. Use connecting local buses between Anerley and Crystal Palace.

As well as no service between Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction. Instead, use local London Buses routes 220 or 228 instead.

From 12.30pm until 2.30pm, no service between Barking and Barking Riverside. Please use local London Buses services.

Waterloo & City line

The service is available only from 6am to 12.30am, Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, Sundays, and public/bank holidays, there is no service.

