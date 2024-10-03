London Tube strikes 2024: When is the RMT union planning to strike on the Underground?

Tube passengers could be set for disruption in the next six months after a union voted to take strike action, if necessary.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) members voted by more than nine to one in favour of walking out if they deem it essential in the next six months.

Pay talks are set to continue in the meantime as both the union and Transport for London look to resolve the issue with minimum disruption to passengers.

The RMT said because of changes to pay bands, not all members would be entitled to the same percentage increase, which was “wholly unacceptable”.

Here is what we know.

Why is the union considering strike action?

The RMT has said that London Underground bosses “imposing” pay bands will mean not all members are entitled to the same percentage increase.

The union has said it will be meeting the employer soon and seeking to reach a negotiated settlement.

Union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members on London Underground are sending a clear message to management that they will not put up with substandard pay offers or any attempt to treat members unequally in any pay deal.

“We are always willing to find solutions to industrial relations issues, but our members will not tolerate an imposition of any pay deal where members are not being treated equally or fairly.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that the RMT has balloted London Underground employees over pay and conditions.

“We have held a number of constructive discussions with our trade unions and have presented a pay offer. We are still considering their feedback to the offer and will continue to work with the unions to ensure that we reach a fair agreement for our hardworking colleagues that is also affordable and delivers for London.

“It would be in everyone’s best interest to continue to discuss this without the threat of strike action, so we can work together to support London and the wider UK economy.”

When will the strikes be?

No strike dates have been announced but the union said it is keen to secure an improved offer on pay.

There are no other upcoming Tube strikes but there will be some strikes on the IFS Cloud Cable Car.

These will be on Saturdays between September 28 and February 22, from 11am to 11pm.

There will also be a strike on October 31 from 9am to 9pm and on November 1 from 11am to 11pm.

TfL has advised passengers to plan ahead using its website.

Are there any upcoming train strikes?

There is currently no industrial action planned on a national scale, as of October 3.