London Tube strikes called off as more pay talks planned

Strikes by London Underground workers which would have crippled Tube services this week have been suspended, a union has announced.

Little or no service was expected across the capital's entire network from Sunday evening to Friday morning.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had previously voted to take industrial action over a below-inflation pay increase of 5%.

The union said "positive discussions" meant further talks could take place.

The 5% offer was described by Transport for London (TfL) as "the most we can afford".

However, sources have told BBC London more money was now on the table and pay talks would be reopened.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available."

He described it as a "significantly improved funding position" which meant scheduled strike action would be suspended "with immediate effect".

"We look forward to getting in to urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute," he added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "delighted" the strikes had been called off.

He said: "They would have caused huge disruption for Londoners and would have been a major blow to the capital's businesses at the worst possible time.

"This shows what can be achieved by engaging and working with trade unions and transport staff, rather than working against them."

