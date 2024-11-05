London tube strikes suspended by Aslef union following talks with TfL

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on Thursday and again next Tuesday (PA Archive)

Strikes planned by London underground drivers over pay have been suspended, Aslef union has announced.

Disruption had been expected on tube services on Thursday 7 and Tuesday 12 November.

Finn Brennan, district organiser for Aslef, said: "Following on fresh talks and an improved offer, ASLEF has agreed to suspend planned industrial action on London Underground.

"Details of the offer will be discussed with our reps at a meeting on Thursday.

"We are pleased that this progress has been made and strike action averted at this time."

We’ll bring you the latest on this breaking news story...