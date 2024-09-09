London and UK set for 'Arctic blast', says Met Office, after weekend of wet weather

Britain is set to be shaken when an “Arctic blast” strikes this week, sending temperatures tumbling after a wet weekend.

After a week where most days topped out at around 20C, London will - according to the Met Office and BBC Weather - seldom get beyond 15C from Wednesday to Friday of the week to come.

Temperatures at night are likely to fall to as low as 7C on Wednesday night.

Chilly weather and further showers are on the cards when an “Arctic blast” hits, reports the Mail, from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell was quoted on Sunday as saying: “As we go through into Tuesday and Wednesday and beyond, we will start to see even cooler air begin to move in from the Arctic.

“Our first autumn chill of the season is coming our way into the middle part of the week. It will bring temperatures around the mid-teens by day and by night, some of us will be falling into the low and mid single figures.”

The agency had given a yellow weather warning for vast parts of the country over the weekend and many Londoners were woken up to thunderstorms into Sunday morning.

The weather has been bad enough to see dozens of British Airways flights cancelled at Gatwick.

A Met Office statement read: “Whilst some sunshine is likely to develop in the southeast on Sunday, further slow-moving thunderstorms are likely.

“This yellow warning is in place until 6pm on Sunday and it is possible that further updates to warnings may be issued during that time, including escalation to amber on a more localised scale if confidence in impacts occurring increases.”

The weather agency added that “fresher” and “cooler” temperatures could be felt as the week continues and that the forecast remains “unsettled”.

“Looking further ahead,” the statement continued, “We’re likely to see fresher, cooler temperatures sweeping across the UK, becoming notably cool in the north by mid-week.

“Conditions look to remain generally unsettled during next week, with showers or longer spells of rain at times for most regions, accompanied by blustery winds.”