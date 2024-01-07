London Underground faces 'near total shutdown' as strike looms

[object Object] (PA)

Londoners are braced for travel chaos as a strike by rail workers threatens to cripple the Tube network.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are walking out on Sunday night in protest at a five per cent pay offer fromTransport for London (TfL).

Tube services will wind down at 5.30pm on January 7 with little to no service expected to run from Monday to Thursday, January 11.

Transport for London has said Tube services will start later than normal on Friday with a good service expected by midday.

It is understood additional trains will be scheduled for the Arsenal - Liverpool game (PA)

No other TfL services will be affected but some bus, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line and national rail services will be busier.

“They may also be subject to change or affected by station closures where stations also serve London Underground lines,” TfL has said.

“One-way or queueing systems may also be in place at stations, and step-free access may be affected.”

Arsenal are set to play Liverpool at home on Sunday afternoon in a third round FA Cup tie and it is thought services will be in place, despite the game set to finish after 5.30pm.

Arsenal are set to play Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon (Action Images via Reuters)

The strikes are set to cost the hospitality millions in lost revenue with one in five workers set to spend much of this week at home.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a message to members: “Both of the results meet the thresholds imposed due the anti-trade union laws and the National Executive Committee has congratulated members on delivering a mandate for strike action and action short of a strike.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that RMT has achieved a mandate for strike action based on our full and final pay offer.

"We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford whilst ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

"We remain open for discussions and will do everything in our power to avoid disruption to Londoners.”