London university beats Oxford and Cambridge to be named second best in the world
A new international league table reveals that Imperial has ended years of Oxbridge dominance, and risen from sixth place to second in the world – behind only Massachusetts Institute of Tehcnology (MIT) in the United States.The University of Oxford was ranked third and Cambridge fifth, while University College London came ninth in the 2025 QS World University Ranking – meaning four of the top ten global universities are British.